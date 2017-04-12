JumpSIX Becomes Newest Google Premier Partner

Marketing companies must manage large advertising accounts and obtain high-quality ratings for a set period of time before Google will approve their Premier partnership.

On March 28, 2017, JumpSIX Marketing became the newest Google Premier Partner in the Springfield, Missouri, area. Google first began forming partnerships with digital marketing companies in 2013 in an effort to help businesses differentiate marketing companies with great Google track records from their unproven counterparts.

The journey to Premier has not been easy. Marketing companies must manage large advertising accounts and obtain high-quality ratings for a set period of time before Google will approve their Premier partnership. Even the most well-known marketing firms struggle to receive Premier status. JumpSIX Marketing spent the last year working to move from a standard Google partnership to the coveted Premier partnership.

This partnership provides JumpSIX Marketing with several advantages as they advertise for clients on the Google search and display networks. Now, with access to a Google representative at all times, JumpSIX Marketing gets the hands-on help they need when dealing with complex advertising accounts.

“Gaining Google Premier Partner status is not an easy feat,” said co-founder Landon McCarter. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Google for the hard work and dedication our staff has devoted to creating the best digital marketing campaigns for our clients.”

###

JumpSIX Marketing is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to managing advertising accounts and optimizing web content for businesses across the midwest. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, JumpSIX Marketing manages accounts for businesses across the northeast, Texas, and California.