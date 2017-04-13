Students from Baltimore's Green Street Academy are defying the odds and transcending their circumstances with a stellar performance at the Maryland Science Olympiad-Baltimore Middle School Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) regional tournament. In a competition that took place on March 4, 15 Green Street Academy students placed for advancement and will compete at the Science Olympiad state finals, taking place at Johns Hopkins University on April 8.

The students are University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) CURE Scholars, a program that creates a pipeline to healthcare and research careers and seeks to reduce cancer disparities among minorities. Fifth and sixth graders participated in various competitions, including a challenge to design, construct and test free-flight monoplanes. Green Street Academy UMB Scholars excelled in their events, placing in the following categories:



Meteorology: 4th and 6th place

Reach for the Stars: 6th place

Rocks and Minerals: 3rd and 2nd place

Crime Busters: 5th place

Food Science: 5th place

Bottle Rocket: 5th place

Towers: 2nd place

Experimental Design: 5th and 3rd place

Write-it Do-it: 2nd and 5th place

Wind Power: 4th and 5th place

Wright Stuff: 6th and 1st place

“The accomplishments of these students are truly remarkable,” said the Academy’s Executive Director Daniel Schochor. “The support they receive from the CURE program has resulted in exponential academic growth, and we couldn’t be prouder of them for the work they’ve put in and the success they’ve experienced.”

The Green Street Academy UMB Scholars will compete at the Science Olympiad state finals for the opportunity to advance to the national Science Olympiad.

About Green Street Academy

Green Street Academy is a public charter school in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 2010, the Academy was created to address a citywide gap in career preparation occurring at existing Baltimore high schools and the abundance of science-based job opportunities developing in the city’s employment market.

Serving some of the most impoverished areas of Baltimore, Green Street Academy educates the highest percentage of students on free and reduced lunch in the city. A third of the school’s population is eligible for special education services and 15% of these students have no permanent address. Most of their students enter middle school with reading capabilities that are three or more grades below their assigned grade level.

In 2015, Green Street Academy opened a new building at the former Gwynns Falls Park Junior High School, representing the largest recycling project in Baltimore City that year. Through community partnerships, more than 800 students now learn in a state-of-the-art environment, specifically designed to enhance the educational experience.

About the UMB CURE Scholars

The UMB CURE Scholars Program is a partnership between the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) and the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC). The National Cancer Institute’s Continuing Umbrella of Research Experiences (CURE) supports the program. CURE offers students unique career development opportunities designed to increase diversity within the cancer research workforce. The UMB CURE Scholars Program uses mentorships, hands-on learning, and lab experiences to prepare promising Baltimore middle school students for healthcare and research careers.

To learn more about Green Street Academy, call (443) 642-2068 or contact Dan Schochor at dan.schochor(at)gmail.com.

To learn more about UMB CURE, go to: http://www.umaryland.edu/cure-scholars/.

To learn more about the Maryland Science Olympiad, go to: http://www.marylandscienceolympiad.org.