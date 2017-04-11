Lenovo Gold Partner "Lenovo's new DCG partner program is a game changer for our Lenovo practice. By hitting both the certification and revenue goals to be a Gold Partner, many doors are opening that are helping to grow our business." - Steve Taylor, Vista's General Manager

Vista IT Group announced today they have been elevated to Gold Partner status in Lenovo's new Data Center Group (DCG) channel program.

Officially launched in April to coincide with Lenovo's new fiscal year and their upcoming Accelerate Partner Conference in Orlando, the Data Center Group program recognizes Lenovo's largest partners for their product expertise and sales growth in Lenovo's enterprise portfolio of System x servers, V series, S series and Storwise storage, and their Flex system line of Hyperconverged blades.

The DCG Program is "extremely important in our evolution from our System x acquisition from IBM." said Sammy Kinlaw, North American Channel Chief at Lenovo, in a recent Channel Partners article. Lenovo's goal for the new DCG program is to combine the most reliable x86 server architecture in the industry with best vendors in the marketplace. “We’re focusing on the client, data center, premium markets, and the key verticals for growth," Kinlaw went on to say in an interview with CRN.

Lenovo Gold Partner Status is reserved for only a select group of elite resellers representing one of the highest partner tiers attainable. In less than two years, Vista IT was able to achieve this designation by obtaining the highest level of technical certifications and surpassing lofty Data Center revenue growth targets. "Lenovo's new DCG partner program is a game changer for our Lenovo practice," said Steve Taylor, Vista's General Manager. "By hitting both the certification and revenue goals to be a Gold Partner, all sorts of doors are opening that are helping to grow our business." Lenovo's investments in growing channel partners include development programs and access to dedicated resources whose sole purpose is to provide a unique customer experience when evaluating Lenovo platforms.

About Vista IT Group: As one of the largest Lenovo Authorized Business Partners in the country, Vista IT Group is a national technology provider serving customers in every state representing multiple industry sectors and verticals. Having over 30 years’ experience as a global technology provider, our unique business model serves as a strategic complement to the conventional global information technology supply chain. Possessing warehouse, logistics, and full integration capabilities, our ability to execute is unheard of in today’s industry where most technology providers are leveraging external resources to provide their value propositions to their customers.

About Lenovo: Founded in 1984, Lenovo is a $45 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology. Their portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs, workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products including Motorola phones and tablets.

To learn more about Vista IT Group visit them at: http://www.vistaitgroup.com/.