WHAT:

Hosted by Marketo, the Marketing Nation Summit is the premier industry event for anyone involved in digital marketing and customer engagement. The four-day event brings together the best and brightest minds in the digital transformation of marketing, advertising, IT, services and beyond to provide thought leadership, industry best practices and unparalleled networking opportunities.

During the session titled “It’s Time to Leave the Lead-gated PDF Behind: How to Engage Buyers with Interactive Content,” Seth Lieberman, founder and CEO of SnapApp, will host a panel discussion on how B2B marketers can unleash their marketing programs with interactive experiences. Rather than relying too heavily on generic, lead-gated content as the cornerstone of marketing strategies, Lieberman - along with panelists Stephanie Kelly, senior manager of marketing at Cisco, and Chris Saporito, senior marketing automation analyst at Paycor - will explore how interactive content can drive more dynamic two-way conversations with prospects.

For marketers looking to break through the noise and connect with buyers in a real way, the session will provide insight on:



How to determine what content and campaigns you need to truly engage with your audiences

How engaging, interactive content creates more value for buyers, drives more engagement and accelerates leads into the funnel

Best practices for getting started -- the resources, tools and team required to execute

WHEN & WHERE:

Marketo Marketing Nation Summit

Session: It’s Time to Leave the Lead-gated PDF Behind: How to Engage Buyers with Interactive Experiences

Room 3014/3016

Monday, April 24, 2017, 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Moscone Center West, 800 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94107

To register and for more information: https://events.marketo.com/summit/2017/overview/

WHO:

Seth Lieberman is the founder and CEO of SnapApp. As a repeat entrepreneur, he

previously was founder & CEO of Pangea Media and co-founder & CEO of Focalex. He started out as a banker at Credit Suisse First Boston.

Stephanie Kelly is the senior manager of marketing at Cisco, the worldwide leader in IT and networking. She is a marketing scientist who is passionate about inspiring fellow marketers about applying the science of marketing to get the results that increase relevancy.

Chris Saporito is a senior marketing automation analyst at Paycor, an online payroll and human resource solution. He is a Marketo Certified Expert and a Leader of the Cincinnati Marketo User Group. He was also selected as a Marketo Champion in summer of 2016.

About SnapApp:

SnapApp empowers marketers to create personalized interactive experiences that activate buyers, accelerates leads through the funnel and unleashes growth. With a simple, drag-and-drop interface, you don’t need to be a designer or developer to create a wide variety of content types across multiple channels. Robust integrations into top marketing automation tools enable marketers to collect information that improves marketing efforts and accelerate leads through the funnel. Backed by Providence Equity Partners, SnapApp customers include Paycor, Cisco, CEB, Blackbaud, and Equifax. Visit SnapApp on the web at http://www.snapapp.com/ or follow on Twitter @snap_app.