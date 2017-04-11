Z-Medica Products Approved For Use In Brazil

Z-Medica, LLC, a leading developer and marketer of hemostatic devices, announces today that a portfolio of QuikClot® products has been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the Brazilian regulatory agency responsible for medical devices.

“Brazil is the largest market for Z-Medica products in South America,” says Z-Medica President and CEO Stephen J. Fanning. “This approval marks a major milestone achievement for Z-Medica, further expanding our global footprint. It is also very important to the people of Brazil, who will now have proven life-saving products available to help them stop severe bleeding.”

The ANVISA approval covers all of Z-Medica’s QuikClot products, which will be marketed to Brazilian military, hospitals and emergency medical services.

About Z-Medica, LLC

Z-Medica, LLC is a medical device company founded in 2002 that develops fast acting, easy-to-use hemostatic products that stop bleeding wherever it occurs, making it possible to save lives and improve patient outcomes. Based on tests conducted by the Naval Medical Research Center and the U.S. Army Institute for Surgical Research, the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) chose QuikClot Combat Gauze® as the hemostatic dressing of choice on the battlefield for compressible hemorrhage not amenable to tourniquet use or as an adjunct to tourniquet removal if evacuation time is anticipated to be longer than 2 hours. QuikClot® products are developed and manufactured in the United States. Z-Medica, LLC is a privately-held company based in Wallingford, CT. For more information, visit QuikClot.com and Z-Medica.com.

Company Contact:

Dave Schemelia

dschemelia(at)gmail(dot)com / 609-468-9325