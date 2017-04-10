WEDI Announces Jim Daley Retirement from Board of Directors

WEDI logo Jim Daley has been an integral part of WEDI for many years and has contributed greatly to the success of our organization. We will miss the true dedication Jim puts forth in all that he does and the passion he has for creating solutions.

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), the nation’s leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in healthcare information exchange and a trusted advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced that Jim Daley, a long-standing member of the WEDI Board of Directors, will retire from his role with WEDI in May 2017 in conjunction with his career retirement as Director of IT at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

Daley has been involved in multiple facets of the WEDI organization dating back to the mid-1990s. During that time, he held such roles as Co-Chair of the WEDI SNIP ICD-10 Workgroup, member of the Executive Committee, Vice-Chair and Chair of the WEDI Board of Directors. Daley was also instrumental in creation of the 2013 WEDI Report, and testified numerous times before the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics on various HIPAA-related issues on behalf of WEDI and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

“Jim Daley has been an integral part of WEDI for many years and has contributed greatly to the success of our organization,” stated Charles W. Stellar, WEDI president and CEO. “We will miss the true dedication Jim puts forth in all that he does and the passion he has for creating solutions that drive efficiency and improvement within the healthcare system.”

“It has been a pleasure working with Jim in his many roles at WEDI” stated Laurie Darst, WEDI’s Chair. He’s been a longstanding WEDI supporter, one of the most committed ambassadors for us, and a vital part of our leadership.”

Jim Daley has more than 40 years of experience in healthcare information systems, including 20 years with Aetna Life and Casualty. Once he graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Engineering, Daley then served as a commissioned officer in the U. S. Army, upgrading information systems in the European command.

In 1996, Daley joined BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina to lead the highly successful Y2K effort. He was Director of IT and works across the corporation to ensure compliance with HIPAA and other mandates, as well as representing the organization nationally on health information technology issues. As part of the original HIPAA initiative, he was instrumental in establishing a consolidated EDI solution for the corporation, and Daley also established and chaired the Corporate Information Security Council.

For more information on the WEDI Board of Directors, visit the WEDI website.

About WEDI

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) is the leading authority on the use of health IT to improve healthcare information exchange in order to enhance the quality of care, improve efficiency, and reduce costs of our nation’s healthcare system. WEDI was formed in 1991 by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was designated in the 1996 HIPAA legislation as an advisor to HHS. WEDI’s membership includes a broad coalition of organizations, including: hospitals, providers, health plans, vendors, government agencies, consumers, not-for-profit organizations, and standards development organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.wedi.org and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

-###-