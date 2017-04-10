Kary Witt Joins HNTB as National Toll Market Practice Leader

Kary H. Witt joined HNTB as national toll market practice leader and vice president. Kary’s extensive tolling background and strong leadership and team building skills are an excellent fit within HNTB as we work on behalf of toll agencies to deliver a wide range of technical and program management services.

Kary H. Witt, PE, has joined HNTB Corporation as national toll market practice leader and vice president. Witt is based in the firm’s San Francisco office and works with toll clients nationwide.

Witt is well-known in the transportation industry, bringing more than 27 years of diverse experience, most recently as manager of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, an internationally recognized infrastructure landmark that’s regarded as one of the greatest civil engineering achievements of the 20th century. There, he provided both technical and executive level leadership.

“Kary’s extensive tolling background and strong leadership and team building skills are an excellent fit within HNTB as we work on behalf of toll agencies to deliver a wide range of technical and program management services,” said Kevin Hoeflich, PE, HNTB toll services chairman and senior vice president. “His expertise in tolled infrastructure and all aspects of bridge operations and maintenance is respected throughout the industry and advances HNTB’s role as the nation’s top toll consultant.”

At HNTB, Witt helps direct growth and daily management of the toll practice. He helps match clients across the country with expert HNTB resources for financing, planning, operating, building and maintaining toll programs and facilities. He will assist Hoeflich in further expanding the national toll practice in the West and nationally.

Prior to joining HNTB, Witt served as deputy general manager for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, a multimodal toll and transit agency in San Francisco. In that role, he oversaw all operation and maintenance activities on the world-famous span, including planning and execution of structural maintenance; facility and equipment maintenance; security; toll collection; traffic operations; and emergency response activities. He managed a diverse workforce of more than 200 employees in a complex 24/7 operating environment and developed and administered combined operating and capital budgets exceeding $76 million annually.

Last year, 38 million vehicles crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and over 9 million customers rode the agency's passenger ferries and bus transit system.

While at the Golden Gate Bridge, Witt led the development and implementation of the FasTrak electronic toll collection system in 1999, a Bay Area first, and widely regarded as one of the most successful ETC implementations in the industry. Additionally, he led the transition to all-electronic toll collection in 2013.

Witt has extensive industry involvement, including many years of leadership in the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association. He was President of IBTTA in 2009, served on the Board of Directors for 10 years, chaired a number of committees and led a number of industry-wide initiatives. He was the founding chancellor of the IBTTA Leadership Academy executive development program. He serves on the board of directors of the Alliance for Toll Interoperability. He is a founding member and remains active on the executive committee of the California Toll Operators Committee. He is a graduate of the American Public Transportation Association’s Center for Transit Leadership. He is active on AASHTO’s Subcommittee on Bridges and Structures and has gained significant recognition for his work in the area of transportation infrastructure security.

Witt earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and a professional certificate in management and supervision from Sonoma State University. He is a registered professional engineer in California.

HNTB is the nation’s No. 1 consultant to toll authorities, currently serving as the general engineering consultant to more toll agencies than any other firm. With a national breadth of tolling expertise and recognized industry leaders, HNTB provides specialized services and an in-depth understanding of financial and engineering feasibility, toll plaza design, priced managed lanes, toll collection technology, operations and solid relationships within the investment banking community and bond markets.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.