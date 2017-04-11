Seasonal Diseases: Petplan Reveals 2016’s Top Pet Health Problems

Pet parents often wonder if the time of year plays into their pet’s health problems. According to Petplan, it might. The pet insurance provider pawed through 2016 claims data to find which conditions

Pet parents often wonder if the time of year plays into their pet’s health problems. According to Petplan, it might. The pet insurance provider pawed through 2016 claims data to find which conditions cost pet parents the most per month.

After discovering what sends pets to the vet every month, Petplan found that the timing of some conditions weren’t surprising. Others had everyone scratching their heads:

Month: Condition (Average Cost to Treat)

January: cruciate injuries ($3,569)

February: periodontal disease ($907)

March: intervertebral disc disease ($2,127)

April: foreign body ingestion ($1,872)

May: bite wounds ($947)

June: cancer ($3,058)

July: fractures ($1,175)

August: cardiac disease ($1,343)

September: pancreatic disease ($1,524)

October: ear infections ($407)

November: GI disease ($938)

December: allergies ($787)

“While we might expect GI disease during Thanksgiving month, we don’t necessarily know why intervertebral disc disease occurred most frequently in March, and didn’t expect that December would be a big month for allergies,” says Elyse Donnarumma, Petplan’s Veterinary Manager. “It’s a good reminder of how unpredictable pet health can be and the importance of being ready for anything.”

Petplan found that treatments for periodontal disease peaked in February, perhaps due to an increase in screenings thanks to the success of National Pet Dental Health Month awareness campaigns. The data also revealed that vet offices saw a surge of bite wound cases in May, possibly because of temperate weather drawing more pets and their people to dog parks.

“It’s always fun to dive into pet insurance data to see different trends in pet health,” says Petplan co-founder and co-CEO Natasha Ashton. “Our ‘Calendar of Catastrophes’ only tracked patterns across one year, but it still raises some interesting questions. Are ear infections in October the byproduct of seasonal allergies? Do April showers contribute to foreign body ingestions because cooped up pets can become destructive? While we may not know for sure why certain pet health problems happen when they do, these correlations help inform the advice we give to pet parents to help them take better care of their pets.”

