Home One Home Improvement Services is pleased to announce their selection as the Angie’s List 2016 Super Service Award in two categories: General Remodeling and Handymen. This award, presented annually, represents Home One Home Improvement Services’ consistent high level of quality and premium customer service. The coveted award is the result of an “A” rating by customers in addition to meeting Angie’s List’s operational guidelines, which include passing a background check. Home One Home Improvement Services joins a small, select few who meet the qualifications in their local market each year.

Angie’s List updates service ratings on a daily basis as new, verified customer reviews are received. Grading varies from A to F and is based on price, professionalism, punctuality, service, and workmanship. As this year’s recipient, Home One is pleased to be honored in this way, ranking among the top five percent of qualified Angie’s List businesses. Home One, as an Angie’s List 2016 Super Service Award winner, can proudly display the 2016 Award Badge.

The team at Home One is always ready to deliver solutions tailored specifically to their clients’ needs with unparalleled pricing, quality, and service. From handyman services to home renovations and electrical upgrades, Home One guarantees satisfaction with their exceptional Home One 5-Star guarantee of complete satisfaction on every project.

“Home One Home Improvement Services is honored to be a 2016 Super Service Award recipient from Angie’s List. We take pride in what we do and strive to always exceed our customer’s expectations on every single job. We back that up with our 5-Star Guarantee. Our main goal is customer loyalty. If you are not completely satisfied with our workmanship, we will come back and fix it at no additional cost to you. We value our relationship with Angie’s List and consider them very important to the success of our company. Plus, customers can give their feedback and rate us after the work is completed, it serves as a gauge for us to see what we are doing right and the areas where we need to improve. Also, it allows potential new customers to review our company profile on Angie’s List and to see what previous customers had to say about us before choosing a contractor. Once again, we are proud to be a 2016 Super Service Award winner and look forward to many more!” - Tom Brubaker, Owner Home One Services.

The professionals at Home One Services stand by their promise to deliver outstanding service with the highest quality products on every job from the smallest handyman project to the largest home renovation.

Call on the Home One Services (https://www.homeoneservices.com/) team today and discover the exceptional craftsmanship and unmatched customer service that resulted in the Angie’s List 2016 Super Service Award.

Bio: In 2005, Chad Neiss had grown tired and frustrated of contractors who didn’t return calls and failed to show up for projects. He called on his long-time friend, Tom Brubaker, who had years of experience in the construction industry, and Home One Services began with the promise to “do it different.” Today, Home One Services continues to grow because of professional, highest quality workmanship provided with outstanding customer service and backed by their five-star 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.