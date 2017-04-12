Can The Atlanta Show Captures The National Title Two Years In A Row?

As the North American Basketball League (NABL) Kicks off its 2nd season this month, the 2016 National Champions of the NABL – Atlanta Show, look to repeat a 17 – 0 season!

The team will be giving back to the city/communities of Atlanta.

Atlanta, Georgia

The Atlanta Show are ready to tipoff their 2nd season with the league, and the team is looking for fan support as they attempt another perfect season.

The home opener will be at LIFE University Arena, 1269 Barclay Circle, at 4pm on April 15th. Come on out and support the area's local minor league professional team as they take on the Music City Kings from Nashville, TN. Tickets are $8 at the gate.

The Atlanta Show - a 501C Non-profit basketball sports team formed in 2016 as a new venue for semi-pro basketball opportunities in the Atlanta metropolitan area. As a member of the NABL, the team is composed of metro Atlanta talent who were former college players from all over the country continuing to hone their skills and gain further exposure to make it to the NBDL, overseas, and/or the NBA. The team will be giving back to the city/communities of Atlanta by getting involved in community outreach programs, mentoring, and volunteering with local ministries and organizations needing help.

For more information and opportunities for the team to volunteer please visit: atlshowbasketball.com or call 317.488.1354.

Eric Guerra
Atlanta Show Basketball
+1 317.488.1354
