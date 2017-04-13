CompTIA to Use Cirrus Assessment to Deliver Project+ Examinations

Cirrus Assessment, ProctorU, CompTIA “We have worked tightly with CompTIA for almost a year to create the ideal solution that will greatly benefit both CompTIA and the test takers. I am therefore delighted that we have gone live with such a prestigious organization as CompTIA.”

Cirrus Assessment is delighted to have been chosen alongside online proctoring partner, ProctorU to securely deliver the suite of exams for the CompTIA Project+ certification. CompTIA Project+ certifies the knowledge and skills of professionals in project management. Project+ is designed for any individual who wants to validate project management experience. Cirrus assessment and ProctorU are providing a secure, reliable and fully proctored exam delivery system for CompTIA Project+.

Vegard Sivertsen, CEO Cirrus Assessment

“We have worked tightly with CompTIA for almost a year to create the ideal solution that will greatly benefit both CompTIA and the test takers. I am therefore delighted that we have gone live with such a prestigious organization as CompTIA.”

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading technology association, with approximately 2,000 member companies, 3,000 academic and training partners, over 100,000 registered users and more than two million IT certifications issued. CompTIA’s unparalleled range of programs foster workforce skills development and generate critical knowledge and insight – building the foundation for technology’s future.

About Cirrus Assessment

Cirrus Assessment is an international provider of cloud-based e-Assessment solutions and was recently recognized at the International e-Assessment Awards in London, collecting the award for “Best Use of Summative Assessment.” With offices in the USA, the Netherlands and the UK, we are passionate about education and its ability to empower people across the globe. Harnessing the power of the cloud, the Cirrus Platform supports educators and learners throughout the entire assessment process. It has been designed with ease of use in mind and has intuitive interfaces, common sense workflows and easy navigation.

Our users have the freedom to focus on creating the best possible assessments for their learners. As the Cirrus Platform is cloud-based, our customers always have the latest version of the system available to them. Regular updates and new features are seamlessly delivered directly to users. No more weighty user manuals or waiting around for software updates. Just simple, straightforward assessment solutions!

About ProctorU

ProctorU watches students take exams online using webcams and screen-sharing technology. The service gives students the convenience of testing at home and instructors the ability to ensure exam security.

ProctorU uses a three-step process that confirms that the student who registered for the exam is the student who is taking the exam and is following the institution’s testing requirements. Test monitors can see the student, see what they are doing and know who they are monitoring using webcams and screen-sharing technology. ProctorU offers live, person-to-person, real-time monitoring to more than 900 colleges, universities and certification organizations.

Read more here about CompTIA’s online testing project powered by the Cirrus e-Assessment Platform.