On Tuesday April 11, 2017, Odyssey Media and Coca-Cola will kick off the Keys to Success Business Pitch Competition at The Joseph Pulitzer World Room, located at the Columbia Journalism School in New York, N.Y.

The Keys to Success program is a digital workshop series and pitch competition designed to help solve the number one issue facing African-American, female, small business owners: access to capital. African-American women make up the fastest growing segment of the women-owned business population, yet experience a disproportionate number of barriers to get funding compared to other groups of women of color.

Linda Spradley Dunn, CEO and founder of Odyssey Media, has more than 17 years of experience in inspiring minority women business owners to succeed. She understands the obstacles this demographic experiences when pitching their businesses, speaking to investors, and applying for credit lines or traditional loans.

The Keys to Success: Access to Capital program will empower participants with the knowledge, tools, and support needed to overcome such fears and other barriers. The workshops are designed for all small business owners regardless of years in business or ethnicity. To be eligible for the $25,000 expansion capital pitch competition, participants must have been in business for at least three (3) years; have (or be in the process of applying for) Minority Woman Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) or their state; and watch all three (3) Keys to Success digital workshops.

WHO:

Linda Spradley Dunn, CEO and Founder of Odyssey Media

Kailei Carr, CEO of The Asbury Group

Linda Clemons, CEO of Sisterpreneur

Monica Cost, CEO of Monica Cost Enterprises

Becky Davis, Certified Executive Coach of The Leadership Circle

Cheryl McCants, CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises

Amanda Miller Littlejohn, Award-Winning Personal Branding Advisor

WHAT:

Launch of Keys to Success: Access to Capital

Live taping of three-part digital workshop series

WHEN:

April 11th, 2017

8:00 am, 10:00 am and 1:00 pm

WHERE:

The Joseph Pulitzer World Room

Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

2950 Broadway, New York, NY 10027

Corner of 116th Street and Broadway

Odyssey Media

Odyssey Media is a marketing & communications company focused on connecting and empowering influential and affluent multicultural women around the world. Odyssey’s unparalleled blend of conferences, business retreats, boot camps, philanthropy initiatives, digital forums, resources, adventure activities, and networking opportunities has helped us amass a database of thousands of women.

The Odyssey community includes: multicultural female corporate executives, attorneys, physicians, entrepreneurs, small business owners, educators, community leaders, spouses, retirees, and women in transition who are key decision makers and need to stay connected.

