Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel and Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care are honored to be named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for 2017. The Tampa Bay Times invited more than 600 companies to participate and surveyed 175 of businesses to determine the top 100 places to work in Tampa Bay. The ranking sections include large, midsize and small businesses. Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel earned the number one spot for the large business category. This is the third time the hospital has made the annual list and the second time it has been number one.

“We know that engaged employees deliver better patient care. We are very excited, and humbled, to be named the number one workplace for large businesses by the Tampa Bay Times. Receiving this award three years in a row is truly a tribute to our incredible team and the compassionate care they deliver every day,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel.

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel first opened their doors in 2012 and recently completed a $78-million-dollar expansion that added 111,993 square feet of space nearly doubling the number of emergency room and operating rooms and increasing the number of inpatient beds by 75%. Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel continues to grow to better serve the community. The hospital is building a new 24-bed off-site emergency room in Land O’ Lakes that is scheduled to open in early 2018 and a new women’s center that will open later this summer.

Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care is a 50-bed hospital that provides advanced specialty care designed for individuals with medically complex ailments that require intense and specialized treatment for an extended period of time.

“We are so proud to be named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times. Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care aims for excellence in patient care as well as employee well-being. Research suggests that happy employees lead to better productivity and we continually make sure our employees feel valued and appreciated,” said Debi Martoccio, Chief Operating Officer at Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care.

The hospital was designed to offer patients a comfortable environment and the staff are experts in providing advanced compassionate care and are specifically trained to help patients ease the stress that can be associated with long-term illnesses.

Both hospitals have been recognized by the Tampa Bay Times as Top Workplaces in previous years and continue their commitment to making their work locations second to none for all of their employees.

Americans spend around 90,000 hours of their lifetime at work. Studies show, employees that enjoy their work place are oftentimes more engaging, positive and hardworking employees, which are critical aspects of running a successful organization, according to the Business Insider. Employer communication is also a very important proponent of employee satisfaction. Both hospitals host Town Hall meetings multiple times a year, which give leadership an opportunity to provide information, speak face to face with their employees and encourage them to discuss ways to incorporate the highest level of care for their patients.

The Tampa Bay Times published the complete list of Top Workplaces. To see more about the Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace, visit: http://www.topworkplaces.com/frontend.php/regional-list/list/tampabay

About Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel

From state-of-the-art equipment to the most intricate building details, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel was designed from the ground up to maximize healing, patient care and wellness. This full-service community hospital has 145 private patient rooms and features expert staff, specialty design and state-of-the art technology built for better patient care. Since opening in October of 2012, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel has been recognized as a leader in patient satisfaction, quality and safety. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient health services, including surgery, imaging and rehabilitation services and emergency services for adults and children. The hospital features a 50,000- sq. ft. community Health & Wellness Center and a wide range of community offerings such as health and wellness presentations, screenings and events. Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel recently completed a massive expansion which involved 111, 993 square feet of new construction and 10,834 square feet of renovation. In the expansion, the hospital additional emergency rooms, inpatient rooms, surgical suites, a second Heart Catheterization Lab, and recovery/observation rooms as well as shelled space for future growth. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading, not-for-profit health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, please visit http://www.FHWesleyChapel.org.

About Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Hospital

Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care Hospital was built in 2008 and opened its doors in 2009. The primary objective of this specialty hospital is to provide care to medically complex patients. By extending a patient’s hospital stay, our goal is to allow the patients a longer time to heal in a hospital setting. We are a 50-bed all private room facility providing services to patients and their families from a regional area encompassing a 50-mile radius from central Pasco County. We admit patients from a five county area and from approximately 25+ acute care hospitals. Our emphasis is on caring for the patient as a whole; mind, body and spirit. We aim to care for the family as part of the healing dynamic. Our facility became part of Adventist Health System in 2010. As part of a spiritual healthcare system, we have been able to advance our endeavor to minister to our patient population. Part of our daily routine includes prayer group and chaplain visits. A tranquil meditation room and a private home-like family room are provided for our patients and staff. The need for a long term acute care facility has been realized for this region. In 2015, we attained and maintained a 98% occupancy. As a result of this, we are exploring expanding our bed capacity. We are committed to our patients and families. We have seen great patient success stories as a result of our care. We will continue to work through our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ to continue to provide excellent service and outcomes for our patients.

About Florida Hospital West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FloridaHospital.com