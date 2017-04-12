JH Greene & Son, commercial construction solutions provider, will be in attendance at this year’s Blue Book Who’s Who in Building & Construction Philadelphia Event as an exhibitor on Thursday, April 13, 2016. This showcase is a unique opportunity for construction professionals to connect and build relationships within the community. With a 40+ year industry tenure, the JH Greene team looks forward to expanding its already tightly-knit network.

“These functions are a great way for us to form new partnerships with the latest and greatest construction service providers,” says JH Greene’s President, Jim Greene. “The Who’s Who Showcase is especially great for our team, as the industry’s best is accessible to meet all in one place.”

This event is one of many the JH Greene plans to attend in 2017. With a goal to continue the growth seen last year, our team aims to increase our networking efforts and enhance the strong relationships established from being present in the community.

If you have an interest in learning more about JH Greene, or meeting us at any of our upcoming events, please reach out to Business Development Manager, Heather Grossmuller, at hgrossmuller(at)jhgreene(dot)com.