919 Marketing Wins Prestigious Public Relations Honor

919 Marketing is the only national franchise marketing firm to win a highly-coveted 2017 Bulldog Media Relations Award. The awards program celebrates corporate communications and public relations strategic and tactical expertise at the highest level. 919 Marketing is a leading national content marketing agency with an expansive roster of clients in health care, restaurant, home service, retail and nonprofit. 919 won a Silver Award for its entry on behalf of Visiting Angels, a national franchise that provides in-home care for seniors.

919 Marketing entered its Visiting Angels Mother's Day Makeover campaign and challenged large global firms for a prize in the Best Health, Medicine and Fitness campaign category. “We are excited to be the only franchise-based firm to win a 2017 Bulldog Media Relations award,” says David Chapman, Founder and CEO of 919 Marketing. “As a national content marketing firm working with franchised-based companies, we are constantly looking for universal ideas that will generate earned media in dozens of different markets across the country. This public relations campaign not only grabbed the attention of reporters, but also raised awareness about the escalating demand for in-home senior care across the nation.”

Visiting Angels is a leading in-home care provider with more than 550 franchise locations. “It comes as no surprise that 919 Marketing is receiving this honor,” says Richard Bitner, Vice-President of Marketing of Visiting Angels. “The 919 team is packed with talent and the public relations campaigns they have created for us since 2012 have played a big role in growing our business and building the Visiting Angels brand.”

919 Marketing's award-winning campaign featured a natural surprise that not only created a memorable visual and emotional moment, but also positioned Visiting Angels as a proven leader in the elder care industry.

WINNING CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS:



In each market, reporters and photographers followed Visiting Angels caregivers as they surprised senior clients with a makeover including spa treatments, haircuts and even a night out on the town.

919’s team secured media hits in 76% of the 25 targeted markets.

The campaign created 5.8 million media impressions for the Visiting Angels brand.

As with all Bulldog Awards, the Media Relations program is judged exclusively by award-winning journalists including Pulitzer Prize winning judge, Tom Hallman, Jr, Senior Reporter at The Oregonian. “I find myself continually impressed with each entry in this contest,” says Hallman. “The work, from every contestant, is a testament to creative brilliance at the highest levels.”

