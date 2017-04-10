Sabre-Security Equipment Corporation, the industry leading manufacturer of the #1 pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, announced today that John Anderson has been named as the National Sales Manager for Retail Accounts.

John joins SABRE after serving in a similar role for Wisconsin-based, Imperial Blades, for more than five years. Anderson has also worked with Edward Jones and served in United States Air Force. He will make immediate use of his extensive National Key Account, sales, and distribution background in the role, with responsibilities for sales and distributor relationships for retailers around the country. John will be the point of contact for all SABRE products, such as SABRE® Pepper Spray, SABRE® Personal Alarms, and SABRE® Home Series products.

“We’re excited to bring someone with John’s background and experience on board,” said David Nance, CEO/V.P. of Sales & Marketing. “Having someone with his knowledge of the national retail environment and distribution networks will pay immediate dividends for Security Equipment Corporation and our clients. I look forward to him hitting the ground running.”

