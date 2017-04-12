Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP is pleased to announce Charles Abbott, Byron Kitchens, and Amy Maccherone have joined the New Orleans office as Partners. These three attorneys and their legal team join us from Cotten Schmidt & Abbott, and bring with them over four decades of combined litigation expertise with national experience in Commercial Litigation, Premises Liability, and Product Liability.

Charles Abbott joins with 15 years of experience and focuses his practice in commercial, products liability, premises liability, mass tort, and tort litigation. He has tried cases involving alleged chemical releases from manufacturing facilities, construction defects, and other commercial disputes. Charles represents Fortune 100 and 500 clients throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, and serves as national counsel for a Fortune 100 client’s silica litigation. He is a Martindale-Hubbell AV Rated lawyer, has been recognized by Super Lawyers 6 of the past 7 years, and was selected by New Orleans City Business as a member of the 2014 class of “Leadership in Law.”

Bringing over twenty years of experience, Byron Kitchens focuses his practice in commercial, environmental, and contract disputes, as well as class actions and mass tort actions. Byron has provided representation and managed litigation dockets for national and international companies, and has served as trial counsel on both the state and federal level, having tried cases involving commercial lease disputes, personal injury, premises liability, and medical malpractice. Byron was selected by New Orleans City Business as a member of the 2015 class of “Leadership in Law.”

A native of New Jersey and graduate of Villanova University School of Law, Amy Maccherone brings nearly twenty years of litigation experience to the New Orleans team. She is licensed to practice in Louisiana, Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and focuses her practice primarily on chemical exposure, product liability, and climate change litigation.

The firm is excited to have these well-respected litigators and their legal team join our ever-expanding New Orleans group. Managing New Orleans Partner Tim Gray adds “This is a great day for our firm and especially for our New Orleans office. In addition to anticipated work for their existing clients, Charles, Byron, and Amy will also provide additional trial depth for firm clients in Louisiana and beyond.”

For more information, please contact Holland Familia, Marketing Director, at 601-960-8600 or Holland(at)formanwatkins(dot)com. You may also visit our website at http://www.formanwatkins.com.