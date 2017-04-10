Carousel Industries Expands Partner Ecosystem

The new Carousel Agent Partner Program provides a terrific opportunity for our partners to rapidly and strategically grow their business, said James Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, announced today at Channel Partners Conference & Expo event that it has launched the Carousel National Agent Partner Program. This program allows telecom agents, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to bundle and resell Carousel’s broad portfolio of solutions and enterprise services—including carrier, hosted, cloud, data center, managed services, networking, inventory management, IT outsourcing, security and unified communications and collaboration.

“The new Carousel Agent Partner Program provides a terrific opportunity for our partners to rapidly and strategically grow their business by aligning with a leading, national IT services firm with a 25-year track record of helping clients drive favorable business outcomes,” said James Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Carousel Industries. “Our partners can leverage our extensive, differentiated portfolio of services and solutions to ensure they are bringing best-in-class offerings to their customers to augment and improve the overall customer experience. In so doing, they can become a ‘one-stop’ shop for their clients’ needs.”

Carousel’s Channel team helps to facilitate and manage the relationships between Carousel and its agent community–the companies that promote and sell Carousel’s services and solutions to end users. Agents oversee the administrative and financial transactions to ensure the sales process runs smoothly. Carousel’s team works with Agents to support their events, train their teams and partners, provide sales and marketing tools and resources and generate new revenue. Carousel’s agent program also allows them to accelerate traction in the market and more effectively offer its products and services to a broader range of end users.

Program Benefits:

Total Solutions Offerings: Carousel partners can tap into an extensive and growing portfolio of solutions that include carrier services, managed services, hosted, cloud, security, collaboration, unified communications and data infrastructure. Carousel represents more than 100 leading technology vendors, including Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Verizon and many others.

Comprehensive Back Office and Project Management Support: Partners can easily manage their business through a robust back office that gives detailed customer order information. Carousel’s project management team allows partners to focus on their customer needs while Carousel focuses on the details.

Partner with a National Brand: By teaming with a national brand like Carousel—which offers more than 400 solutions architects and engineers, located in 27 offices across the U.S.—telecom agents, VARs and MSPs can easily and effectively scale their business. Carousel’s team of technicians provide comprehensive service and support, allowing partners to improve the overall customer experience and earning potential.

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has 27 offices nationwide–with three Network Operating Centers.