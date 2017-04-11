Dr. Shrink Celebrates 25 Years in Business We’ve had a great and adventurous ride building Dr. Shrink, Inc. over the last 25 years - from starting our business in a one car garage to now having over 112,000 sq. ft. of work space. There is no way we could have done this without our loyal customers.

Dedication to its customers, excellent customer service, and willingness to provide experienced advice on the proper way to shrink wrap are just a few of the reasons Dr. Shrink, Inc. has been in business so long. The company celebrates 25 years of success in 2017.

Starting in 1985, before the birth of Dr. Shrink, Mike Stenberg worked as a shrink wrap installer wrapping boats, machinery, air planes, buildings, etc. for about seven years, where he perfected the trade and acquired skills that made shrink wrapping easier and more efficient. As shrink wrapping became more prevalent and widespread, Mike saw a more pressing need for distribution of premium shrink wrap and installation supplies; thus his focus shifted from being a shrink wrap installer to a distributor. In 1992, Mike retreated from the actual shrink wrap installation work to focus more on the selling and distributorship of shrink wrap materials—and this is when Dr. Shrink was born. Mike started Dr. Shrink as a distribution company in his home garage in Manistee, MI in 1992. His initial vision for the company was to offer expert shrink wrapping advice (which he himself had gained over the years), innovative products, premium high-quality products, and excellent service—a “one stop shop” for all things shrink wrap. Since 1992, Dr. Shrink, Inc. has supplied high-quality shrink wrap and installation accessories to industry professionals and do-it-yourselfers. Based in Manistee, Michigan the company works with customers in all markets, from marine to industrial to wind power. It's this diversity that has enabled Dr. Shrink, Inc. to stay a strong business throughout the years.

Mike Stenberg states, “We’ve had a great and adventurous ride building Dr. Shrink, Inc. over the last 25 years - from starting our business in a one car garage to now having over 112,000 sq. ft. of work space. There is no way we could have done this without the help and loyalty of our customers. I appreciate each and every one of the people we deal with on a daily basis in many countries around the world. The excellent service and products that Dr. Shrink, Inc. offers wouldn’t happen without our tremendous team of vendors, customer service representatives, warehouse employees, and salespeople who work very hard to make us a world class business. In the future we at Dr. Shrink, Inc. will continue to innovate new products to enhance the installation of our premium line of shrink wrap materials. We will also continue to improve upon our ordering, training, and processing systems to make it even easier for our customers to get the products and training they need, when they need it. Thank you to our customers, vendors, and our team members for making Dr. Shrink, Inc. the successful company it is today.”

Dr. Shrink, Inc. is a full-service, full-circle supplier of premium shrink wrap and all installation supplies and accessories. The company strives to develop all its products and services to meet the needs of current and future customers. With shrink wrap immediately available in widths from 12'-60', it's a single-source supplier for all shrink wrapping products and accessories including heat tools, adhesives, zipper access doors and vents.

