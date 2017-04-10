MANN+HUMMEL Among the Leaders in Patent Applications

MANN+HUMMEL Headquarters New and creative ideas will enable us to meet the filtration challenges of tomorrow and create opportunities for new products.

For the sixth consecutive time, MANN+HUMMEL, the filtration specialist based in Ludwigsburg is among the top 50 companies with the most patent applications filed at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA). Alfred Weber, CEO at MANN+HUMMEL, is happy about the result. "The good position in the ranking published by the German Patent and Trade Mark Office underlines the expertise and innovative drive of our company. The potential of our employees and our investments in technology and modern working conditions ensure that in the future we will continue to lead the market with our developments. New and creative ideas will enable us to meet the filtration challenges of tomorrow and create opportunities for new products."

Compared to the year before, the company improved its position, moving from position 37 to position 31. Last year MANN+HUMMEL filed patent applications for 179 patents at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office. This means the company now has more than 3,000 patent applications, patents and utility models.

The patent applications from last year, for example, included a three-stage filter system for the separation of water contaminants from diesel fuel. A patent application has also been filed for a membrane system which serves to maintain the ideal humidity of fuel cells and finds application in the automotive industry and also in the generation of power in houses. In the area of industrial filters, a patent application was also filed in 2016 for the further development of the proven ProVent oil separator for open and closed crankcase ventilation systems.

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global expert for filtration solutions and development partner and series supplier to the international automotive and mechanical engineering industry. Employing approx. 16,000 people at more than 60 locations worldwide, the group achieved a turnover of approx. 3 billion euros in 2016 (preliminary figures). The acquisition of the Affinia Group now adds approx. 4,500 employees, about 10 locations and sales of roughly 800 million euros. The products manufactured by the group include air cleaner systems, intake manifold systems, liquid filter systems, cabin filters and plastic components for the automotive industry, and filter elements for the servicing of vehicles. For general engineering, process engineering and industrial applications the company's product range includes industrial filters, membrane filters for water filtration and filtration systems. Further information about MANN+HUMMEL is available at mann-hummel.com