Panitch Schwarze Attorneys Named 2017 ‘IP Stars’

Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that intellectual property attorneys Ronald L. Panitch, Alan S. Nadel, and William W. Schwarze have been named 2017 IP Stars by Managing Intellectual Property, a leading source of news and analysis on intellectual property issues worldwide.

The IP Stars survey identifies leading intellectual property law firms and attorneys in various jurisdictions to provide deeper insight on the complex and vibrant IP legal arena worldwide. It is intended to be a valuable reference guide for in-house counsel at organizations that rely on intellectual property assets, from Fortune 500 companies to venture capitalists to innovative start-ups around the globe.

Attorneys who are chosen as IP Stars first must be recommended and confirmed by peers and clients in their respective jurisdictions. The rigorous and impartial evaluation process does not allow firms to vote for their own inclusion, to solicit votes from associates, nor to pay to be included. Firms and individual attorneys must have received a large number of recommendations from peers and clients to be named to the final list of IP Stars.

With offices in Philadelphia and the vital business hub of Wilmington, Delaware, Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel offers the expertise born of decades of practice in the intellectual property legal arena but in a more intimate environment. The boutique firm’s moderate size fosters close attorney-client relationships and enables a team approach that tailors services to meet the unique needs of each client.

Panitch Schwarze handles all facets of IP law, including patent prosecution, litigation and licensing, trademark and copyright filings and disputes, trade secret matters and domain name and internet issues. The firm boasts nearly 30 attorneys and advisors with experience in the sciences, technologies, and branding for industries and products ranging from biotech, semi-conductors and computer software to household products and toys.

Founded in 1990, Managing Intellectual Property is the leading source of news and analysis on IP developments worldwide, including major cases, deals and legislation, analysis of strategies and trends, and interviews, surveys and profiles of leading figures and firms in intellectual property.

