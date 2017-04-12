Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, launches Cruisitude Academy, an industry-leading virtual learning tool designed for on-the-go training for Cruise Planners travel advisors. “We know that the most effective travel advisors are constantly learning, but we also understand that our franchisees are busy so we designed the new Cruisitude Academy to fit their schedules,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners.

Committed to providing the latest tools and continual, specialized training to its network of more than 1,800 franchise owners, Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, has launched Cruisitude™ Academy, a brand new virtual learning tool for Cruise Planners travel advisors. Cruisitude Academy is the company’s latest investment in technology with more than 150 courses representing 700 hours of customized learning experiences.

Created to be mobile responsive, the Cruisitude Academy learning platform is accessible via a mobile device and desktop computer, as well as an iPad mobile app. As a state-of-the-art, modern learning management system, the new platform offers home-based travel advisors access to exclusive content anytime, anywhere in short, digestible segments averaging 15-20 minutes in length.

“We know that the most effective travel advisors are constantly learning, but we also understand that our franchisees are busy, so we designed the new Cruisitude Academy to fit their schedules,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners. “Cruisitude Academy gives our travel advisors a flexible and engaging way to stay up-to-date on the latest technology and marketing tools available through Cruise Planners and the hottest offerings from our travel industry partners.”

Learning modules will cover a range of topics at varying levels of expertise, facilitating professional development for Cruise Planners travel agents from new franchisees to Millionaire Club members. Along with academic modules, live weekly webinars presented by the Cruise Planners home office team and travel industry partners will be available and stored for later viewing.

With Cruisitude Academy, Cruise Planners’ business development coaches will also be able to view franchisees’ progress and make personalized course recommendations.

Cruisitude Academy is the latest project championed by an expanded Training and Development Team led by Stacy Lowman. Lowman joined the team earlier this year to continue the focus on franchise professional development. Cruise Planners’ new virtual associate training program also launched in January, allowing franchise owners’ associates the ability to complete the onboarding and training process from home at a flexible pace. Since its recent debut, more than 70 associates have already successfully completed the intensive associate program. The team also continues to provide support for in-person intensive boot camps and engaging regional trainings offered throughout the country.

“By continually investing in new technology, marketing programs and tools, Cruise Planners remains highly committed to the success of each of our franchisees,” said Garcia. “Our agents don’t just work from home, they work from cruise ships, coffee shops and even airports, and we are committed to providing the resources they need, when and where they need them, to best serve their clients and remain at the top of the travel industry.”

