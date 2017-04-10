Festo, one of the world’s leading processing solutions providers, features at Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America in Washington DC, April 11-13, automation components and systems that make brewing processes repeatable and outcomes consistent and high caliber. (Festo BrewExpo Booth #2948)

The Festo VZXF angle seat valve communicates with process controllers to automatically regulate the flow of liquids and gases in the clean-in-place process. Customers such as brewing systems suppliers, tank and systems manufacturers, engineering companies, and brewery operations personnel can order a single VZXF and other Festo automated valves singly or in groups with a pre-assembled valve manifold for faster installation.

The industry leading Festo MS-series modular air preparation system ensures that compressed air meets breweries’ stringent purity requirements. MS air preparation modules filter compressed air and keep it free of taste-effecting contaminants during wort aeration. Other cleanliness applications include filtering air that blows out lines between batches and drying bottles and cans prior to filling.

Products in the Festo Clean Design portfolio of automation components are engineered to function in harsh wash down environments. These Festo products feature smooth surfaces and the absence of dirt traps. Food-safe grease and FDA approved materials are hallmarks of the portfolio as are corrosion resistant materials that prevent premature failure. Festo features the MPA-C valve manifold that can be mounted out in the open near valves for more effective and energy-efficient operation.

The company’s downloadable brochure, A 6-pack of innovations for Craft Beer Brochure, provides an overview of brew-centric solutions, including:



Customized process control cabinets

Solutions for keg and vessel cleaning

Simple and cost effective controls

Compressed air quality

Automated flow control

Automated clean-in-place

Fast, assured product shipping

Online design tools

Additional information can be found on the Festo brewery applications webpage and by calling 800-993-3786. Visit http://www.festo.us for an overview of this global company.

About Festo

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.

