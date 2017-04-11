Throughout his career, Ed has been recognized for education design and campus development through over 70 commissions across the country.

Rubeling & Associates - the Architecture and Interior Design Division of JMT - has hired Ed Kohls, FAIA, LEED AP to serve as a Vice President with a focus on expanding the higher education practice at the firm.

“We could not be happier that Ed is joining our team,” says Al Rubeling, Senior Vice President of Rubeling & Associates, a JMT Division. “This feels a bit like we are getting the band back together. Ed and I, along with John DiMenna and Tim Cooper, were classmates at the University of Maryland School of Architecture and are all now working together based on a friendship maintained over the years.”

“Beyond our longstanding friendship, I have tremendous respect for Ed’s professional accomplishments over the past 30 years. Throughout his career, Ed has been recognized for education design and campus development through over 70 commissions across the country,” continued Rubeling. “We are eager to combine his experience with our firm’s focus on education.”

Prior to joining Rubeling & Associates, Kohls was the managing principal of Baltimore-based Ayers Saint Gross’ academic design studio. There, he specialized in leading the planning, programming, and design of academic, health professions, health science, science and research buildings, and their campus environments at various institutions in the U.S.

In addition to his educational work, other commissions included strategic corporate and developer-lead projects, primarily those with urban or university settings.

Among his many community commitments, Kohls has served as a board member and officer of AIA Baltimore and AIA Maryland. He was also a member of the Maryland’s State Board of Architectural Review, served as the Chair of UMBC’s technology park, and has participated in many other philanthropic and civic committees.

Kohls graduated Cum Laude from the University of Maryland College Park with a Bachelor of Architecture.

About Rubeling & Associates, A JMT Division

Rubeling & Associates, a JMT Division, offers Architecture, Interior Design, Master Planning and Historic Architecture design services throughout the U.S. from its offices in Towson, Maryland.

The division specializes in education, religious, corporate office, healthcare, campus spatial master planning, and local government projects. Other market specialties include elder care, banks, funeral homes, retail, and libraries. Renovation and addition projects account for 60% of the annual workload. For more information, please visit http://www.rubeling.com

About JMT

Founded in 1971, JMT is a 100% employee-owned firm that provides a full range of multi-disciplined engineering, architectural, and related services to public agencies and private clients throughout the United States. JMT staff of more than 1,500 professionals -- engineers, architects, planners, environmental scientists, surveyors, construction and program managers, inspectors, designers, CADD technicians, and GIS and information technology specialists -- is dedicated to the highest-quality project performance.