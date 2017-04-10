Lyons Commercial Data to Exhibit at 2017 NACHA PAYMENTS Conference

Lyons Commercial Data, a leading provider of U.S. financial institution data and risk management solutions, has announced that they will be exhibiting at the NACHA PAYMENTS conference. The conference takes place April 24th & 25th at the Austin Convention Center in downtown Austin, TX.

For more than two decades, Lyons Commercial data has been providing quality U.S. financial institution data, including all current ABA routing numbers and other information critical to transaction processing and regulatory compliance. Lyons Commercial Data also offers proven solutions to financial institutions, payment processors, and other businesses, to assist them in optimizing their ACH processes, managing risk, and fraud mitigation.

The PAYMENTS conferences, operated by NACHA, unites thousands of payments systems stakeholders from business end-user and financial and technology services organizations to debate and explore the most pressing issues and opportunities in the industry today. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend over 50 educational sessions and workshops that cover topics such as ACH processing, risk management, compliance, current trends, and more.

“We are very excited to exhibit at PAYMENTS again this year,” said Trevor Ward, General Manager at Lyons Commercial Data. “Ensuring compliance and mitigating risk are critical components of a business’ operations. As an industry leader with over 20 years experience in providing innovative solutions, we are committed to helping business owners know their customers and verify routing and account information to ensure compliance with Federal, state, ACH, and other industry association rules as applicable.”

To learn more about Lyons Commercial Data’s verification services, visit the Lyons Commercial Data team at booth #1319 at the PAYMENTS 2017 conference.

About Lyons Commercial Data

Lyons Commercial Data is a leading provider of quality U.S. financial institution data, including all current ABA routing numbers and other information critical to transaction processing. Lyons Commercial Data also offers proven solutions to financial institutions, payment processors, and other businesses, to assist them in optimizing their ACH processes, managing risk, and fraud mitigation. For more information, please visit http://www.lyonslive.com; follow Lyons Commercial Data on Twitter @LyonsData or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lyonscommercialdata; or call 800-684-0388.

About Autoscribe Corporation

Autoscribe Corporation is a leading financial services company and payment processor. With more than two decades of innovation and leadership in the financial technology industry, Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data to help their customers grow their business, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation, Autoscribe has thousands of customers and processes more than $2 billion in transactions annually. For more information, please visit http://www.autoscribe.com; follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe; or call 800-345-7243.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements regarding future events and Autoscribe Corporation’s business, strategy and results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are sometimes identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could”, “should,” “would”, “project”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “plan,” “estimate”, “forecast”, “potential”, “intend”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunities” and variations of these words or comparable words. As a result of the ultimate outcome of such risks and uncertainties, Autoscribe Corporation’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Autoscribe Corporation’s current beliefs or expectations, and there are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the successful offering of the products and services of Autoscribe Corporation; and other risks that may impact Autoscribe Corporation’s business. Autoscribe Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

###

Note to Editors: Autoscribe and PaymentVision are registered trademarks of Autoscribe Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.