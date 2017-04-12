We’ve worked very hard to secure product supply and appreciate the EPA’s ability to fast track the registration in time for the 2017 spring season.

SipcamRotam announced today the launch of ReTurn, a new broad-spectrum oxamyl-based crop protection product, formulated to control various sucking and chewing insects and nematodes in vegetables, fruits and other crops. The company expects to have the product ready to ship by early spring. ReTurn is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an insecticide/nematicide for systemic control of numerous above-ground and below-ground pests. ReTurn can be applied pre-plant, at planting and in-season with applications made by ground, air or chemigation equipment. (Refer to the label for specific crop and application directions.)

ReTurn suppresses various nematode species which threaten crops’ yield and quality. Nematode damage causes an estimated $8-billion-a-year global farm gate loss. For the past two growing seasons, the US market has experienced a shortage of oxamyl products, leaving growers without adequate tools to manage nematode infestations. SipcamRotam worked closely with the EPA to facilitate fast tracking the registration of ReTurn to support growers as they face increasing crop protection challenges.

“We were eager to answer our customer requests to fulfill the need for an oxamyl product in the market,” said Tom Chavez, Vice President, Global Marketing and Business Communications at Rotam Agrochemical. “For the last two years, there just hasn’t been a good solution out there for distributors or growers to suppress nematodes. We’ve worked very hard to secure product supply and appreciate the EPA’s ability to fast track the registration in time for the 2017 spring season.”

ReTurn will be added to the family of SipcamRotam insecticides for the crop protection market which includes Abacus, AbacusV, Montana2F, Montana 4F, Nudrin LV, Nudrin SP, Obelisk and Zyrate.

About SipcamRotam

SipcamRotam is a joint venture derived from SipcamAdvan (http://www.sipcamadvan.com) and Rotam North America (http://www.rotamnorthamerica.com). Both companies offer a distribution-focused marketing strategy to provide chemical, value-added solutions, such as biorational and biostimulant products, to the agriculture, turf and ornamental (T&O) markets. Each company works on a global platform but offers local crop protection and T&O solutions. The joint venture is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.