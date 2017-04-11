This recognition as a Supplier of the Year is a clear reflection of MANN+HUMMEL's commitment to excellence.

MANN+HUMMEL was named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors during their 25th annual ‘Supplier of the Year’ awards ceremony held Thursday, March 30th in Orlando, Florida. This award specifically recognized MANN+HUMMEL’s air induction systems and was the company’s 22nd time receiving the award. For this special achievement, MANN+HUMMEL was recognized with an additional Silver Anniversary Award.

“This recognition as a Supplier of the Year is a clear reflection of MANN+HUMMEL’s commitment to excellence”, said Steve Kiefer, General Motors Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The company has been a Supplier of the Year for 22 of the past 25 years. To honor this great achievement, we also present the GM Silver Anniversary Award to MANN+HUMMEL.”

From left to right: John C. Berg, Global Commodity Manager Air Induction at General Motors; Bill Peers, Senior Key Account Manager for GM at MANN+HUMMEL; Kai Knickmann, President and General Manager Automotive OEM & Industrial Filtration at MANN+HUMMEL; Steve Kiefer, Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain at General Motors Kai Knickmann.

President and General Manager Automotive OEM & Industrial Filtration at MANN+HUMMEL, accepted the award together with Bill Peers, Senior Key Account Manager for GM. "During our decades of partnership with GM, we have never failed to impress with our innovative technology and the unwavering premium quality of our products," says Knickmann. "Our teams are incredibly proud of this fact and see it as validation of the way in which we work."

GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 different countries who have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team consisting of members from GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives, and were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, indirect purchasing, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global expert for filtration solutions and development partner and series supplier to the international automotive and mechanical engineering industry. Employing approx. 16,000 people at more than 60 locations worldwide, the group achieved a sales revenue of approx. 3 billion euros in 2016 (preliminary figures). The acquisition of the Affinia Group now adds approx. 4,500 employees, about 10 locations and sales of roughly 800 million euros. The products manufactured by the group include air cleaner systems, intake manifold systems, liquid filter systems, cabin filters and plastic components for the automotive industry, and filter elements for the servicing of vehicles. For general engineering, process engineering and industrial applications the company's product range includes industrial filters, membrane filters for water filtration and filtration systems. Further information about MANN+HUMMEL can be found at mann-hummel.com