StandUp For Kids Website Gets Extreme Makeover

StandUp For Kids announced today that it has officially launched its new and improved website, StandUpForKids.org.

“We’re so pleased to announce the launch of our new full-featured site, its first overhaul in seven years. It aims not only to guide homeless youth toward critical services, but to provide an outlet for those wishing to volunteer, intern, donate and assist in creating a brighter future for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth across America,” said Dr. Eddy Ameen, Chair of the National Board and leader of the revamp efforts.

StandUp For Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the cycle of youth homelessness, said in a statement: “With the new website, we will be able to reach a wider audience with our message and help the public understand what’s really going on with youth homelessness in America. Supporters and volunteers alike will have the opportunity to read informative facts and figures, engaging and quality stories about our youth, as well as find specific ways to give time or donate.”

The website includes:



WHO WE ARE: Includes the mission, vision and values, and chances to learn more about the youth, volunteers, staff, and board of the organization.

WHAT WE DO: Explains street outreach, outreach centers, mentoring, apartment support, and the impact that these services have on the youth who depend on StandUp For Kids.

WHAT’S NEW: Features a first-ever blog, and access to our social media, and fresh figures and trends.

WHERE WE ARE: Allows connections to all 17 StandUp For Kids progams across the United States.

HOW TO HELP: Provides potential volunteers/donors the information they need to get started and get involved, and to begin changing the lives of the youth in their communities

Youth homelessness is a very real and serious problem that affects children and young adults across the country.

According to the new StandUp For Kids website, “1.7 million U.S. youth experience homelessness every year. They are living on the streets in major cities, small towns, and in most suburbs in the United States. Many of these kids are forced to make difficult choices to survive.”

StandUp For Kids intends to continue aiding youth in making positive choices for themselves and their futures, all in efforts to end the cycle of youth homelessness. With its new website, it increases its visibility as a national partner in the solution. To learn more, visit http://www.standupforkids.org, or call the National Program Support Office at 1-800-365-4KID.

About StandUp For Kids

StandUp For Kids is a nationally recognized non-profit organization that seeks to end the cycle of youth homelessness. Since 1990, we have helped one kid at a time become self-sufficient through an array of supportive relationships and helpful services such as Street Outreach, Mentoring, Outreach Centers, and Apartment Support. Last year, we provided over 14,000 instances of help across our locations in 17 cities in 11 states, most of which are operated fully by volunteer community leaders.