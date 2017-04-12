Find and Convert, a leading content marketing agency serving business-to-business companies, today announced the second “Up Close” podcast series. This series is focused on a 5 step blueprint to lead generation through content marketing.

“A 5 Step Blueprint for Marketers to Produce Leads through Content Marketing” informs marketers of the steps needed to drive more website traffic and generate more leads through content marketing.

CEO Bernie Borges hosts the weekly Social Business Engine podcast, a Find and Convert media property. Up Close is a five episode series that goes deep on a topic. The second series is co-hosted with Guillaume Decugis, CEO of Scoop.it.

“A lot of marketers have been told to take a safe and slow road to content marketing results. But with the right strategy, content can generate leads from day one," says Guillaume Decugis, CEO of Scoop.it. “All content should convert… provided you have the right content marketing infrastructure.”

The podcast series published on April 10, 2017 and runs through April 14, 2017. Each episode runs about 12 minutes. Listeners can access all five episodes in one recording that runs about an hour. The white paper “How to Generate Leads through Content Marketing” is also provided to the listener when downloading the entire recording.

The 5 Step Blueprint for Marketers to Produce Leads through Content Marketing Up Close podcast series includes:

1. Content Strategy & Content Plan

2. Marketing & Sales Alignment

3. Content Marketing infrastructure

4. Measurement

5. How to Implement a World Class Lead Generation Content Marketing Program

The podcast is available on iTunes and at http://www.findandconvert.com/blueprint-for-lead-generation

About the Up Close Podcast Series

“The Up Close podcast series is a hybrid of a webcast and an audio course,” says Bernie Borges, CEO of Find and Convert and host of the Social Business Engine podcast. “Our approach is to cover a topic that is necessary to the modern marketing professional’s success and create a narrative that is spread across five short episodes. By providing the listener access to a download for all five episodes in a single recording running just over one hour, it’s convenient audio content that professionals can consume in a daily commute. Some marketers will huddle up with their staff over a lunch hour to listen to this series.”

About Find and Convert

Find and Convert is a B2B focused content marketing agency that helps its clients increase awareness, demand and sales leads through content, social media and employee advocacy strategies. Learn more at http://www.findandconvert.com

About Scoop.it

Scoop.it helps millions of professionals and hundreds of companies publish content online. Our unique technology enables ROI-driven marketers to produce content at scale by automating content research and curation and helps them generate more impact from content by using artificial intelligence. Learn more at http://www.scoop.it/