Stacie Ruckman Launches Caring Transitions of the Upper Ohio Valley

Stacie Ruckman When I learned about Caring Transitions, I realized we really needed something like that in this region ... I’ve been in the situation many of our clients are in and I know how hard it can be.

When Stacie Ruckman’s family was trying to help her grandmother into a nursing home, she came face to face with the emotional and physical toll clearing an estate can take. Now she’s hoping to help other families through those kinds of transitions with her new business, Caring Transitions of the Upper Ohio Valley.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of the Upper Ohio Valley serves Wheeling, Moundsville and New Martinsville in West Virginia, St. Clairsville and Steubenville in Ohio, Washington in Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Ruckman will be running the business with her daughter, Taylor Bandy.

“When the decision was made to move my grandmother into a nursing home, which was devastating, we were left to sort through her stuff and sell her house without her there. It was an extremely stressful time for the entire family. When I learned about Caring Transitions, I realized we really needed something like that in this region. It just hit home for me. I’ve been in the situation many of our clients are in and I know how hard it can be,” Ruckman said.

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

“Helping people get through tough times is something we truly love to do. Most of the transitions we help people through are already heartbreaking – losing a loved one, a senior needing to move out of their home, a divorce – and it’s just so much worse when you have to deal with all of your stuff by yourself. We are a compassionate, caring, family-based company and we just want to help,” Ruckman said.

In addition to having her daughter on board to help her run Caring Transitions of the Upper Ohio Valley, Ruckman wanted to recognize her son, Jacob Bandy, who is proudly serving in the United States Air Force, as well as the rest of her family, who have all helped her launch her Caring Transitions franchise.

Ruckman is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of the Upper Ohio Valley is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, contact (740)805-0506, email SRuckman(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsOfTheUOV.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.