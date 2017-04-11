GMM is expected to grow at a six year CAGR of 31%, with category revenues estimated to grow from USD $1 Billion in 2017 to $11 billion by 2023.

Aragon Research, a technology-focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought-leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, released its The Rise of Global Mobility Management – From Simple Relocation to Evidence-Based Talent Management report today.

Aragon predicts Global Mobility Management (GMM) to be one of the new automated approaches to managing a global workforce. Today, relocation is expensive and is a highly manual process. Globally, enterprises spend over $215 Billion a year on relocation. GMM is expected to grow at a six year CAGR of 31%, with category revenues estimated to grow from USD $1 Billion in 2017 to $11 billion by 2023.

GMM benefits the enterprise and employees alike, since they can have an accurate view of their move status at any time in the process. “Global Mobility Management is poised to disrupt the highly manual process of managing relocation,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “Enterprises now compete on a global basis and GMM will provide the platform to manage a global workforce, where mobility is key.”

As an emerging category, Global Mobility Management is defined as a new type of business application that manages the complete set of processes and data required to identify, justify, and manage the relocation of an existing employee or the hiring of an employee who requires relocation.

The Rise of Global Mobility Management – From Simple Relocation to Evidence-Based Talent Management research report identifies a series of trends driving widespread GMM adoption, including the growing focus on managing a global workforce that is mobile. GMM delivers significant ROI via both hard and soft dollar savings.

Individuals interested in reading the full Aragon Research report on Global Mobility Management as well as additional GMM research can view Aragon’s latest special report: Global Mobility Management Will Disrupt Traditional Workforce Management.

