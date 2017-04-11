We have a greatly reduced chemical cost, we have significantly reduced utility costs, and overall there’s zero maintenance required with the Clear Comfort system.

SwimMAC Carolina, one of the most prestigious competitive swimming programs in the nation, has adopted Clear Comfort’s low chlorine pool disinfection system to offer a healthier training environment for swimmers and coaches.

Clear Comfort’s commercial pool sanitation system, which uses a hydroxyl-based advanced oxidation process, enables pools like the SwimMAC Training Center at Charlotte Latin School to reduce chlorine use by as much as 30 percent. The combination of reduction in chemicals and superior disinfection eliminates toxic disinfection byproducts and improves water and air quality. For the nation’s top competitive swimmers, when every fraction of a second counts, this means easier breathing, less skin irritation and better visibility.

“I want as clean a water as I can get, and I know the Clear Comfort system helps us get there,” says David Marsh, Head USA Women’s 2016 Olympic Swimming Coach and Director of High Performance for SwimMAC. “I hear from the coaches that there is a lot less trouble with chlorine off-gassing that causes the athletes to start coughing. Day in and day out the water is more clear, and the experience of being a coach and swimmer at SwimMAC has been improved sizably.”

Studies show that competitive swimmers have a higher instance of asthma than athletes in any other sport, and it’s easy to understand why when they are consistently exposed to toxic disinfection byproducts. These DBPs form when chlorine interacts with organic matter in the pool, and they have been proven to cause allergies, asthma and a condition called lifeguard lung, among more serious health conditions.

“The long-term health consequences of over exposure to disinfection byproducts in competitive swimmers can’t be overstated. The elimination of DBPs with the Clear Comfort system provides a much healthier swimming environment compared to the alternatives,” says Clear Comfort CEO and founder Steve Berens. “We are excited to offer these benefits to SwimMAC swimmers, who represent some of the world’s most elite athletes.”

The Clear Comfort system has also improved the management of the pool and reduced costs and energy use in the facility.

“With a non-functioning UV system, I decided to give the Clear Comfort system a test, and I’ve been very pleased with the results,” says Jeff Gaeckle, President of Carolina Pool Management and the Pool Management Group. “The water quality has been exceptional and the return on investment has been impressive. We have a greatly reduced chemical cost, we have significantly reduced utility costs, and overall there’s zero maintenance required with the Clear Comfort system.”

Clear Comfort is providing the same benefits to additional competitive training facilities such as the University of Arizona competition pool, as well as YMCAs, recreation centers and hotels throughout the United States.

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort manufactures and sells low chlorine and chlorine-free pool and spa water treatment systems. Clear Comfort’s residential product provides complete, chlorine-free water treatment, while the commercial systems enable customers to reduce their chlorine use by 30 to 50 percent. With headquarters and manufacturing in Colorado, Clear Comfort brings its customers a United States-made, sustainable product. For more information about Clear Comfort, visit http://www.clearcomfort.com.

About SwimMAC

SwimMAC Carolina is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides swim lessons to thousands of children in the Charlotte area, develops more than 750 age group swimmers on its competitive team, and offers a variety of aquatic fitness programs for swimmers of all ages. SwimMAC is proud to have placed 35 swimmers on USA Swimming's 2015-16 Scholastic All-American list, ranking us no. 1 in the nation. For more information about SwimMAC Carolina, visit http://www.swimmaccarolina.org.