StorageCraft Gets 5-Star Rating in CRN 2017 Partner Program Guide

STORAGECRAFT TECHNOLOGY CORP., a global leader in data protection, data analytics, and scale-out storage by Exablox, announces that CRN®, a brand of THE CHANNEL COMPANY, has given StorageCraft a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Bret Dayley, StorageCraft’s Senior Director of Channel Marketing and Programs said, “Partner feedback played a big part in this year’s program enhancements. We listened and came back with industry-leading margins, no-cost sales and technical training, MDF opportunities to boost success, and easy deal registration that gets more profitable as you move up.”

“For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits.”

StorageCraft VP of Worldwide sales Marvin Blough said, “Our partner program is all about delivering partners an ever-growing mix of products and resources that solve real IT problems. We take you from physical to virtual to the cloud and back again with award-winning recovery, smart file analysis, cloud backup for your Microsoft Office 365 and G-Suite clients, and innovative scale-out storage that gets you out of the forklift upgrade game forever – all with margins among the most profitable in the industry.”

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/ppg.

