The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, in collaboration with Visa International (Thailand) Company Limited, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Airways (Public) Company Limited, Thai Smile Airways Company Limited, and Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, has launched the Spice Up Thailand 2017 campaign for the 4th consecutive year.

The campaign offers special privileges for MICE travelers, such as 10% hotel discounts, 50% discounts for car rentals and airport transfers, Bt500 cash coupons for shopping, 25% restaurant discounts, and 50% off golf course green fees. In addition, other hotel, shopping, dining, wellness, activity and transportation promotions have been made available.

Mr. Nopparat Maythaveekulchai, the President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said that “Promoting MICE-related business through adopting an online marketing strategy has been a significant tool applied by TCEB, aimed to boost the domestic and international market of MICE travelers. Consistent with the government's Digital Economy policy, this will drive the growth of Thailand’s MICE industry, while also supporting the overall economic growth of the country. TCEB has developed the Spice Up Thailand campaign together with five partners in order to promote and create awareness of the MICE industry overseas, as well as delivering a first-class experience to MICE travelers; in turn, this will help to increase spending and encourage MICE travelers to extend their stay in Thailand. The campaign has been carried out for the previous three years and is continuously developing in terms of adding new privileges for domestic MICE travelers, and targeting the MICE industry in Asia, specifically CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

In the previous year, a total of 46 MICE events from 16 organizers registered to join the campaign with more than 43,000 coupons redeemed, generating over 20 million views online. The Top 5 most popular products and services redeemed by MICE visitors were restaurants, shopping, attractions, spas, and transportation (car rental and airport transfers). The Top 10 nationalities of MICE travelers redeeming such coupons during the campaign were China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, USA, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Australia, Algeria, and Thailand.” In 2017, the Spice Up Thailand Campaign is working in alliance with registered organizations with more than 60 exhibitions in total.

Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Product and Business, said that “It is obvious to see that MICE travelers are a high-quality tourist group due to their high spending power. In addition to expenses on attending conferences or trade fairs, there are other expenses from recreational activities. TAT is pleased to be the main partner of the Spice Up Thailand campaign for 4 consecutive years, aiming to help boost the MICE travelers and promote Thailand as one of the world’s preferred MICE destinations, which perfectly integrates business travel and leisure activities. This campaign also offers privileges and offers on certain products and services facilitating MICE travelers as well as attracting them to come to Thailand and stay longer for leisure after their business trips. Therefore, the benefits of this campaign are not only for the MICE industry, but also help the overall tourism industry.”

Mr. Suripong Tantiyanon, Visa Country Manager, Thailand, said that “Visa selected special privileges to meet the lifestyles and demands of MICE travelers all around the world, as well as in Thailand. Privileges this year include free gifts, vouchers and discounts of up to 50% from participating restaurants, department stores, spa/wellness centers, golf courses, car rental services, airport transfers, and other recreational locations. In addition, when booking a hotel in Thailand through http://www.booking.com/visain and making the payment using a Visa card, travelers can get 7% off the total price by using a King Power discount coupon. Visa is also cooperating with the Thai Travel Center and Asia-Discovery in order to provide alternatives for MICE travelers wanting to stay longer for leisure or relaxation. For example, tour packages in Thailand are available with special prices as well as other additional privileges. Apart from offers especially designated for MICE travelers, Visa also provides many special privilege programs for both Thai and foreign Visa card holders, including Chinese MICE travelers, the group which was the first rank last year in terms of the number of privileges and coupons used.”

To encourage more MICE travelers to download the privilege coupons on offer as part of the Spice Up Thailand campaign, TCEB has organized an online activity, ‘Plan More, Enjoy More’, which enables MICE travelers to design their own trips and share their experiences through social media channels, such as Facebook or Twitter, using the hashtags #PlanMoreEnjoyMore and #SpiceUpThailand. The participant who obtains the highest number of Likes & Shares will receive a prize of two international air tickets courtesy of Thai Airways (the winner can choose to fly to any destination within the flight route operated by Thai Airways). This activity will be held from May to July 2017.

MICE travelers can access these privileges by registering and downloading the Spice Up Privilege Coupons via the campaign’s Website http://www.spiceupthailand.com, or pick up the Spice Up Privilege Coupon Booklet at the registration counter. The coupons must be shown to participating shops, venues and businesses in order to activate the special Spice Up Thailand privilege. Offers run from this month (April) until December 2017.