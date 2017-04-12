Alight Analytics launches Insight Group (http://www.insightanalyticsgroup.com), a new division dedicated to helping brands and agencies overcome one of the biggest problems facing the marketing field: the need to hire analytics unicorns.

Marketers understand the power of data-driven marketing, but they struggle to find people with the right skills to do the job.

“We see it so often,” says Matt Hertig, CEO of Alight Analytics. “Marketers want to invest in marketing analytics so they start by adding a single person to do everything.

“In doing so, they expect that person to know everything -- data strategy, database management, programming, dashboard development, deep analysis and strategic recommendations, client relationship management, and more. I won’t say those people don’t exist, but we know from experience they’re very, very rare. We call them unicorns.”

In response to this need in the marketplace, Alight Analytics is doing something unprecedented in the industry. It’s opening its playbook of analytics solutions -- the same ones that have been successfully employed for its clients over the past decade -- and showing brands and agencies how they can put those proven strategies to work in their own companies through this new Insight Group division.

“With our Insight Group, organizations can now hire an entire team of dedicated analytics experts for the price of hiring a single full-time employee,” says Zack Pike, Director of Insight Group. Insight Group experts build dashboards, implement Google Analytics, analyze trends and develop strategic insights for organizations across all industry verticals.

Along with these expert services, Insight Group is also bringing its successful Marketing Analytics Academy to the public. It’s a professional training program designed to equip and enable next-generation marketers with the analytics skills they need to succeed.

“Brands and agencies understand the importance of actionable insights -- it’s become a ‘table stakes’ issue in the marketing vertical. They just haven’t found a trusted partner yet to help them build capacity in this area. Insight Group is going to change that,” says Hertig.

There’s a huge need in the marketing vertical right now for Insight Group’s brand of expertise. Too many brands and agencies are struggling to get the full value of their marketing data and need guidance with creating measurement strategies, developing data strategies and learning business intelligence tools like Tableau Software.

According to the most recent CMO Survey, businesses are using their available marketing data to make decisions less than a third of the time.

“Marketers today can access an unprecedented amount of data about how their messages are performing,” says Pike.

“But not everybody has the ability to dig out the most important insights -- the ones that can make or break a company’s fortunes. That’s where our team comes in. We can illuminate marketing data for clients and help them feel more confident, so they can make better decisions. Plus, we can train them how to do better reporting and discover some of those insights themselves.”

ABOUT ALIGHT ANALYTICS

Alight Analytics® is a full-service provider of powerful, actionable marketing analytics to advertising agencies and brands around the world through its ChannelMix®, Insight Group™ and Marketing Analytics Academy™ solutions.

ChannelMix, the world’s first marketing data management platform, eliminates cumbersome data gathering by combining online data, offline data, sales data and custom data sources together systematically for a single source of truth, reducing the hours marketers spend each day prepping data for reporting. As a pioneer in the space, Alight has been helping marketers end the “Data Death March™” since 2007.

ChannelMix, a Google Approved Technology, offers pre-built connections to many of the 3000+ existing marketing tools and systems. Plus, it can accommodate custom connections to any outliers, Excel files or proprietary systems. Alight does all the heavy lifting, including setting up the connections, building aggregated views, monitoring, data hygiene and ongoing management of the data, a unique service among competitors. Agencies and brands can access their cleansed, consolidated data using any business intelligence tool, such as Tableau Software, BIME, DOMO, Microsoft BI, Qlik and SAS.

Insight Group offers expert professional services consulting and training in the field of marketing analytics. Insight Group’s consultants help brands and agencies implement the same successful strategies that Alight has employed with its own clients. Marketing Analytics Academy, a professional training program, teaches marketers the skills they need to succeed in data-driven marketing.

