The Warsaw office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the prestigious Chambers Europe “Law Firm of the Year Award for Poland” at the Chambers Europe 2017 Awards Ceremony in London. This is the third time the Warsaw team was awarded this prestigious title in addition to the “Law Firm of the Year for Client Service Award” in 2016.

Lejb Fogelman, the Warsaw office's Senior Partner, commented, "For over 25 years we have been at the forefront of the corporate, banking and finance world in Poland. This prestigious Chambers Award affirms our strength in the ability to identify legal trends and the related needs of its clients - we do not react to the status quo but anticipate the changes in the market and adjust our practices accordingly.”

Jarosław Grzesiak, Warsaw’s Managing Partner, remarked, "In the past 12 months, our Warsaw office has assisted leading international and domestic clients on most of the largest and most complex transactions and disputes handled in Poland and in the CEE. The significant expansion of our real estate and litigation teams and the recent enhancement of the labor and employment practice places us in a unique position among our peers in this very competitive and demanding market.”

According to Chambers and Partners, publisher of Chambers Europe and other guides to legal service providers globally, the Chambers Law Firm of the Year Awards honor the work of national and international law firms across Europe based on research for the upcoming edition of Chambers Europe. The awards recognize a law firm’s pre-eminence in key countries in the region and reflect notable achievements over the past 12 months including outstanding work, impressive strategic growth, and excellence in client service.

Chambers and Partners also awards leading individual lawyers across Europe. In 2013 Fogelman was recognized with the “Outstanding Contribution to the Legal Profession Award.” He was the second lawyer from Poland to achieve this distinction. In the same year, Greenberg Traurig was also awarded with the “Law Firm of the Year Award for Poland.”

Chambers Europe is published annually in April and covers 53 jurisdictions across Europe.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is an international, multi-practice law firm with approximately 2000 attorneys serving clients from 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Greenberg Traurig Grzesiak sp.k. was named the 2016 Law Firm of the Year in Poland - Client Service Award by Chambers and Partners. The Warsaw office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP provides legal services to clients in Central Europe and beyond and consists of 90 lawyers. Team members are regularly recognized as leaders in numerous practice areas. Chambers Global, Chambers Europe, IFLR1000 and EMEA Legal 500 consistently rank them among the top tiers the areas of Corporate/M&A, Capital Markets, Real Estate, Private Equity, Tax, Banking and Finance, Project Finance, Energy, Dispute Resolution and TMT.

