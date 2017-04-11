Cotton Babies is rolling out two new completely reusable, and “size-adjustable” cloth diaper products designed to fit a range of individuals reaching up to include the small adult.

Cotton Babies adds two new one-size-fits-most reusable diapering products to address the needs of more customers dealing with incontinence issues.

Many families have children struggling with incontinence issues. A growing population of retirees is also facing challenges with incontinence, limited incomes, and increasingly expensive disposable diapering products. In response to these issues, Cotton Babies is rolling out two new completely reusable, and “size-adjustable” cloth diaper products designed to fit a range of individuals reaching up to include the small adult.

bumGenius “Big” was designed with a child in mind and will fit from 35-70 pounds. bumGenius “Bigger” was designed with an older child, pre-teen, or a small adult in mind and will fit approximately from 70-120 pounds.

Cotton Babies also manufactures Elemum, a feminine light incontinence product line.

These products are available for immediate purchase at http://www.cottonbabies.com and will be available for purchase from other retailers soon.

Cotton Babies is a St. Louis, Missouri retailer, wholesaler, distributor and manufacturer in St. Louis directly employing 80 people. A number of others are involved in contract manufacturing work in Denver, Colorado. Cotton Babies is the parent company for seven mom and baby oriented brands distributed and sold internationally through major retailers including Target, Babies ‘R Us, and Buy Buy Baby. Cotton Babies was founded by Jennifer Labit in 2002.

About Urinary Incontinence



Approximately 10% of children over the age of five struggle with night-time bedwetting.

30% of 4 year olds are incontinent at night

Incontinence is more common in children with special needs than in typically developing children.

Urinary incontinence are said to affect over 50% of nursing home residents.

Some insurance companies reimburse customers for the cost of incontinence products.

15 million adult women are affected by incontinence issues

About Cotton Babies

Calling Fenton, MO home, Cotton Babies is a privately held market leader in the juvenile product industry and a diverse retailer, offering cloth diapers and a wealth of other products designed to make parenting easy. Cotton Babies is a socially active organization supporting outreach and diaper grant programs for financially underprivileged families. CEO Jennifer Labit is a founding chair of the Real Diaper Industry Association for manufacturers, retailers, diaper services, health care providers, and other parties interested in supporting the cloth diaper market. Cotton Babies products are sold on CottonBabies.com and through independent juvenile products stores and major retailers. Cotton Babies diaper brands include bumGenius™, Flip™, and Econobum™. Find Cotton Babies on Facebook, Pinterest, and the OEKO-TEX® Buying Guide. http://www.CottonBabies.com, @cottonbabies