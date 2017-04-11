SAIL Capital - Most Outstanding Cleantech Investment Firm 2017

On March 28, 2017 SAIL Capital Partners was awarded its third recognition this year from a premier global business publication; the firm was crowned Most Outstanding Cleantech Venture Capital Firm by Corporate Vision Magazine in their Global Excellence Awards category.

Corporate Vision Magazine is an international business magazine and online publication that features business strategy, expert opinion, corporate case studies, emerging trends and more. It averages nearly 46,000 pages views per month and boasts a thorough and comprehensive global awards program.

Awards Executive Mark Toon writes: “Our Global Excellence Awards is one of our most popular and wide-reaching programmes…. The Global Excellence Awards were launched to celebrate and promote those firms and individuals that our team believe have done extraordinary and innovative work in their sector, industry or region.”

According to their website, Corporate Vision’s awardees are chosen based off “a combination of votes gathered from our network of respected industry partners and our own rigorous in-house research, performed by our dedicated network of industry insiders and corporate specialists.”

CEO and Managing Partner of SAIL Capital Partners, Walter Schindler comments: “SAIL Capital has been recognized globally beyond my expectations as a thought leader in sustainable investment, and many of our early areas of focus have evolved into well established sectors over the last ten years, such as energy storage, efficiency, and water.”

SAIL Capital Partners, LLC has invested in fourteen CleanTech companies, including those in energy, water, and other green innovation, over its sixteen-year history.

The firm is currently focusing on investment advising: “As we complete our exit from our venture portfolio, we are focused on advising large global investors on unique energy, water and infrastructure projects that will define our new path for years to come," says Schindler.

