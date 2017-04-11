EVRYTHNG, the IoT Smart Products Platform managing intelligent software identities in the cloud and digital product lifecycle applications for manufacturers, today announced a pioneering partnership with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and Avery Dennison Retail Branding and Information Solutions. The partnership explores how suppliers, manufacturers, retail brands, and consumers can access and engage with sustainability information by interacting with digital identities on products.

This groundbreaking collaboration begins with the launch of a smart products pilot program leveraging EVRYTHNG’s platform and Avery Dennison’s sustainable unique identity labels, coupled with the SAC’s industry-leading Higg Index. The Higg Index is a standardized measurement tool that enables brands, retailers, and manufacturers of any size to understand their environmental, social, and labor impact and identify areas of improvement. The pilot program enables participating brands to test how Higg Index performance information can be shared directly to consumers and other stakeholders via unique digital identities and smart labels on products.

Through global packaging partnerships, EVRYTHNG enables brands to digitize their products at the point of manufacture with software identities in the cloud. These #BornDigital™ products allow brands the ability to capture and share sustainability information anywhere in the supply chain—delivering incremental business value while providing consumers with greater product transparency, which they can use to make informed purchasing decisions rooted in sustainability.

“Sustainability has the power to influence consumer purchase behavior,” said Andy Hobsbawm, Co-founder and CMO at EVRYTHNG. “Through our partnership with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Avery Dennison, we’re giving some of the leading apparel brands the ability to explore how to use cloud-connected digital identities on their products to be increasingly transparent with consumers about their sustainability credentials in order to build and strengthen their direct customer relationships.”

“The Higg Index allows SAC members to take full accountability for their environmental and societal impact. The introduction of unique digital identities on products provides a new and better way for brands to capture and share this information,” said Jason Kibbey, CEO at the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. “Our partnership with EVRYTHNG and Avery Dennison accelerates our progress toward realizing a vision of consumers using the Higg Index to evaluate and influence the product choices they make.”

“Avery Dennison RBIS is committed to providing responsible, innovative solutions to customers as part of our core value of sustainability,” said Michael Colarossi, Vice President, Innovation, Product Line Management and Sustainability at Avery Dennison RBIS. “We're thrilled to be working with EVRYTHNG and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition to further help leading apparel and footwear brands create value and drive innovation, while also delivering positive social and environmental impact.”

The EVRYTHNG, Avery Dennison, and SAC On-Product Sustainability and Transparency pilot program will run between May and July 2017.

About EVRYTHNG

EVRYTHNG is the Internet of Things Smart Products Platform connecting consumer products to the Web and managing real-time data to drive applications and analytics throughout the product lifecycle. The world’s leading consumer product manufacturers work with EVRYTHNG to manage billions of intelligent identities in the cloud for their products. This enables brands to deliver digital services directly to end-users through their products, manage supply chains more effectively using real-time data, and operate smart products connected to the broader ecosystem of applications and services on the Web and in the enterprise. To find out more about how EVRYTHNG’s award-winning IoT platform delivers digital product lifecycle management, please visit evrythng.com and follow @EVRYTHNG.

About the Sustainable Apparel Coalition

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition is the apparel, footwear and home textile industry’s foremost alliance for sustainable production. The Coalition’s main focus is on building the Higg Index, a standardized supply chain measurement tool for all industry participants to understand the environmental and social and labor impacts of making and selling their products and services. By measuring sustainability performance, the industry can address inefficiencies, resolve damaging practices, and achieve the environmental and social transparency that consumers are starting to demand. By joining forces in a Coalition, we can address the urgent, systemic challenges that are impossible to change alone. For more information, visit apparelcoalition.org.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global leader in pressure-sensitive and functional materials and labeling solutions for the retail apparel market. The company’s applications and technologies are an integral part of products used in every major industry. With operations in more than 50 countries and more than 25,000 employees worldwide, Avery Dennison serves customers in the consumer packaging, graphical display, logistics, apparel, industrial and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company reported sales of $6.1 billion in 2016. Learn more at http://www.averydennison.com.

About Avery Dennison Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS)

Avery Dennison RBIS, a global leader in apparel and footwear industry solutions, is a $1.5 billion division of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY). Avery Dennison RBIS provides intelligent, creative and sustainable solutions that elevate brands and accelerate performance throughout the global retail supply chain. We elevate brands through graphic tickets, tags and labels, embellishments and packaging solutions that enhance consumer appeal. We accelerate performance through RFID enabled inventory and loss prevention solutions, price management, global compliance, and brand security solutions. Based in Westborough, Massachusetts, Avery Dennison RBIS responsibly serves the global marketplace with operations in 50 countries, across six continents. For more information, visit http://www.averydennison.com/RBIS.

