Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), an innovative leader in business process outsourcing and digitization solutions, will present case studies and best practices at the 2017 National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) Regional Conference this June in Virginia Beach. The annual event provides auxiliary service professionals with developmental workshops, industry trends and peer-to-peer networking opportunities. As an established and trusted partner for this market, SPS will actively contribute its experiences and insights about the benefits of outsourcing auxiliary services such as mail operations, central reprographics, and managed print services.

With nearly 70% of all North American higher education institutions outsourcing some auxiliary services, the future of campus services will be in finding ways to achieve greater efficiencies and optimize resources made available through outsourcing. SPS’ recent Higher Education Outsourcing Survey revealed that 86% of institutions that outsource plan to continue or expand their current outsourcing programs.

For the third year in a row, SPS executives will be engaged at the regional meeting to showcase SPS’ experiences with higher education auxiliary services, from challenges that require solution flexibility to the nuances of meeting campus-specific auxiliary demands.

Janet Tarzia, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for SPS North America, said, “The trends we are seeing in the higher education market, through surveys and from SPS’ college and university clients, demonstrate how these institutions continue to evolve and improve as they combat the rising costs associated with auxiliary services. Outsourcing many of the services delivered on campuses today provides their operations with service levels demanded by the students and faculty while simultaneously enabling cost efficiencies.”

