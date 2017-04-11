IBS Infographic

April is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month, making it the perfect time for Kamut International to remind you that making simple diet changes, like switching from modern wheat to KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat, can help alleviate symptoms of IBS. It is estimated that 10-15 percent of the global population has IBS, and 25-45 million people in the U.S. alone are affected by it, most under the age of 50, according to AboutIBS.org.

The British Journal of Nutrition previously published a study, “Effect of Triticum turgidum subsp. turanicum wheat on irritable bowel syndrome: a double-blinded randomized dietary intervention trial,” which showed that a diet of KAMUT® wheat products increased anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity in the body in comparison to a diet of modern wheat. The results of the study were so dramatic and clear cut that they even surprised the researchers involved. The conclusion of this study is that IBS symptoms were shown to significantly decrease with the consumption of KAMUT® wheat by every single person in the study compared to their experience with modern wheat, which produced no significant difference in their symptoms.

“The results were somewhat surprising when we first conducted the study, but since then there have been additional studies further proving the health benefits of consuming KAMUT® wheat, which supports what I’ve always believed – food is our best medicine,” said Bob Quinn, Ph.D., organic farmer and founder of Kamut International.

In other studies, KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat has been found to reduce inflammation and improve conditions of those suffering from diabetes and heart disease. A study published in 2016 in the European Journal of Nutrition found that by using KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat as an alternative to modern wheat, diabetic patients noticed a significant improvement in several key markers in the blood. A previously published study in the journal Nutrients revealed that a KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat-based replacement diet improves the risk profile of patients with ACS (acute coronary syndrome). Another study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat-based replacement diet could potentially reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in healthy people. In all of these published reports, KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat products were compared to modern wheat products in double blind crossover studies with human volunteers.

KAMUT® khorasan wheat is an ancient grain that is always grown certified organic, non-GMO and has never been modified or altered in any way. It boasts higher levels of metabolism-revving protein, filling fiber and fat-burning calcium than modern wheat. KAMUT® wheat offers higher amounts of nutrients compared to modern wheat, including a high content of antioxidants, which neutralizes body-wide inflammation that has been linked to fat storage, diabetes and heart disease. It is also a great source of selenium, a trace mineral beneficial for thyroid function.

KAMUT® wheat can be found in over 2,000 products throughout the world and here in America in leading brands like Kashi, Bob’s Red Mill, Nature’s Path and Eden Foods.

About KAMUT® Brand Khorasan Wheat

The mission of Kamut International is to promote organic agriculture and support organic farmers, to increase diversity of crops and diets, and to protect the heritage of a high quality, delicious ancient grain for the benefit of this and future generations. KAMUT® is a trademark of Kamut International, which guarantees high quality standards that are verified by tests from every field.