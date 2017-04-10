ProRehab Announces Addition of Parkinson’s Based Treatment Program

ProRehab is proud to announce they are offering LSVT Big’s Parkinson’s Based Treatment program to patients in both home health and outpatient settings. The innovative four-week treatment program allows ProRehab’s LSVT Big certified clinicians to provide occupational and physical therapy services to Parkinson’s patients looking to improve motor function.

The LSVT Big program is an intensive, amplitude focused standardized treatment protocol that consists of four sessions per week for four weeks. The protocol is modified depending on patient’s function and can be performed standing, sitting, or lying down. The program, which was developed and researched over the last 25 years with funding from the National Institutes of Health, has been shown to improve balance, increase trunk rotation, improve fine motor control and activities of daily living (i.e. bed mobility and dressing), and promote faster walking with bigger steps.

“Parkinson’s can be a debilitating and devastating diagnosis, so to be able to help those affected improve motor function and regain a little independence with this life changing program is very gratifying. The program’s results over the past 25 years have been impressive, and I am very much looking forward to seeing how our patients benefit from this protocol,” said Drew Lappe, OTR/L, Director of the LSVT Big Program at ProRehab.

“We are proud to be offering the LSVT Big protocol to patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” said Pat Wempe, CEO of ProRehab. “We strongly encourage that our staff members never stop learning and looking for new evidence-based treatments that will benefit our patients. I have no doubt that Drew and his team will go the extra mile to improve the quality of life of participants in our LSVT Big program, and I am eager to see the results firsthand.”

Though a referral is not typically required to see one of ProRehab’s clinicians, the LSVT Big program does require an order from the patient’s physician. If the patient requests to receive the LSVT Big protocol at home, the patient must be considered homebound. For more information on enrolling in the program, please contact our Crosslake Drive clinic at 812.476.0409. For more information on the LSVT Big program, including patient testimony videos, visit http://www.LSVTGlobal.com.

