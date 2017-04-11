Hampton by Hilton Debuts in Santa Monica, California

Aerial view of Santa Monica and Hampton Inn & Suites Santa Monica The ideal location of this Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel makes it a welcome addition to the Downtown Santa Monica area, near the hub of Silicon Beach.

Hilton's Hampton by Hilton brand, the global mid-priced hotel known for providing travelers with its signature Hamptonality service today announced the opening of its newest property, in Santa Monica. Each Hampton by Hilton offers warm surroundings, a friendly service culture and a staff that makes sure guests are 100 percent happy. Guaranteed ™.

Hampton Inn & Suites Santa Monica is just blocks from the iconic Santa Monica Pier and Beach, Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place --close to the world’s only solar Ferris Wheel, entertainment, fabulous restaurants and shopping. Adjacent to the hotel is the Metro Expo Light Rail for easy transportation to Colorado Corporate Center, The Water Garden, on to University of Southern California (near Exposition Park Museums & The Coliseum) and Downtown LA near Staples Center at LA Live.

“The ideal location of this Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel makes it a welcome addition to the Downtown Santa Monica area, near the hub of Silicon Beach,” said Todd Cahill, general manager. “The hotel’s ocean-inspired design elements complement the Santa Monica landscape.”

Operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts of Arlington, VA, Hampton by Hilton Santa Monica offers guests value-added amenities such as free hot breakfast featuring delicious make-your-own waffles, eggs, fruit, yogurt and seasonal offerings. Additionally, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center and JumpStart Fitness Center are sure to set any guest on the right track. Each guestroom includes 50” LCD Smart TV with free in-room movie channels, small refrigerator and Keurig coffeemaker for convenience. The second floor outdoor pool and spa sundeck provide a break from the day’s activities.

Guest rooms are designed for the modern business traveler with energy-conserving LED lights and plenty of plugs to charge your devices. After a day at work or at the beach, the resort-styled spacious boutique rooms will prepare you for a restful night’s sleep in a clean and fresh Hampton bed.

Hampton by Hilton has long been known for its unique and unmatched approach to hospitality. Team members proudly exhibit a unique culture described as Hamptonality. This term is defined by each hotel’s approach to friendly customer service, anticipation of guests’ needs, and establishing an authentic, friendly and caring culture.

Hampton Inn & Suites Santa Monica is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton Inn & Suites Santa Monica at http://www.losangelessantamonica.hamptonbyhilton.com or call 310-260-1100.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at http://www.hampton.com and /http://www.news.hampton.com.

