Prepare for the TOEFL Exam Online with Zinkerz Prep

Ed-tech start-up Zinkerz, Inc. is now offering students access to ZinkerzPro web-based test preparation service and Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) for the TOEFL ® Test. By taking a holistic view of students’ abilities and learning styles across the sections of the TOEFL ®, Zinkerz creates a custom curriculum based on the individual needs of every student. Zinkerz’s web-based approach offers students both more flexibility to study and a proven method to master the exam.

Students can study on their own time using ZinkerzPro. With its adaptive algorithm, Zinkerz’s web-based platform accurately determines each student’s strengths and weaknesses and builds a curriculum based on individual needs. The platform is populated with comprehensive tutorials, effective test-taking strategies, drills, practice exams, and flashcards.

For a more personalized service, Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) combines the adaptive Zinkerz online platform with experienced teachers. The Zinkerz team identifies areas where a student needs improvement, and then matches the student with an educator. Lessons take place over the online platform and are scheduled to fit best into each student’s schedule.

Using Zinkerz Pro and ZOE, students not only bolster their confidence in their understanding of the TOEFL, they also see improved test results that will strengthen their college applications.

Zinkerz services are available at http://www.zinkerz.com.

About Zinkerz

Zinkerz Inc. is an international ed-tech startup engineering state-of-the-art, web-based test preparation committed to empowering students to take charge of their own learning experience. By combining the latest educational and technological innovations with the expertise of high quality educators, college counselors, and data scientists, Zinkerz distinguishes itself by providing an entirely holistic and adaptive service. Zinkerz prides itself in providing affordable and accessible services that maximize all of our students’ opportunities for success.

About TOEFL

The TOEFL® Test is a language proficiency test that measures a student’s mastery of the English language in order to determine whether a student can use and understand English at a university level. TOEFL® is a registered trademark of Educational Testing Service (ETS). Zinkerz is not associated with, and owns no rights to the TOEFL® Test. This website and the Zinkerz web app for the TOEFL® Test are not endorsed or approved by ETS.