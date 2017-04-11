Gilsbar Growing with New Regional Sales Manager

Lisa Munoz will be responsible for expanding the Gilsbar footprint within the Southwest Central region Gilsbar is strategically positioned as one of the largest privately-held health and benefit management entities in the country.

Gilsbar is pleased to announce the addition of a new Regional Sales Manager, Lisa Munoz. Working through brokers and consultants, she will lead Gilsbar's sales efforts with mid to large market employers.

Based out of Houston, Texas, Lisa will be responsible for expanding the Gilsbar footprint within the Southwest Central region, consisting of key markets in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Ms. Munoz brings 17 years of experience in the employee benefits industry to the Gilsbar team. Prior to joining Gilsbar, Ms. Munoz was in a sales role with wellness company Vitality, worked as an Account Executive at Pacific Life, and served as the Director of Sales for Memorial Hermann Health Insurance Company.

Stephen Cali, Gilsbar’s Director of Sales, stated “Lisa has an unwavering commitment to be a market-driven thought leader, and we’re excited to have her on our team. With existing sales professionals located in the west, central, eastern and now south-central region, Gilsbar is strategically positioned as one of the largest privately-held health and benefit management entities in the country.”

Ms. Munoz attended the University of Texas in San Antonio and has been a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Health Underwriters Association, and has volunteered for 16 years for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where she is currently a member of the International Committee.

About Gilsbar, LLC

Established in 1959, Gilsbar, LLC® is one of the largest privately-held insurance services organizations in the country. Recognized as a catalyst for creating healthy businesses, Gilsbar, LLC® offers self-funded and fully-insured benefit plan management services, along with Wellness, Advocacy, and overall Population Health Management. Gilsbar, LLC’s integrated delivery model improves the health and well-being of its members, resulting in significant health plan savings for its clients.

Gilsbar, LLC® has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness methodology.

For more information, visit http://www.Gilsbar.com.