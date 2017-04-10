We are delighted to welcome Jeannie, Lisa and Bonnie to Hyland’s Financial Services VOGUE and look forward to the new ideas they will bring to help us continue to ensure our software meets current and future needs of the financial services industry.

Hyland announced today the addition of three new members elected to its Financial Services Vertical OnBase Group of User Experts (VOGUE), committed to providing valuable feedback about the essential technology needed to solve industry trends.

Hyland’s VOGUE user groups are designed to bring together customers within specific industries to share technology best practices, lessons learned, valuable solutions and opportunities to grow. Joining Hyland’s Financial Services Vogue for the 2017-2018 term includes:



Jeannie Kearns, vice president of document imaging at First Bankcorp, was elected as the VOGUE director of communications

Lisa Saletnik, systems operations officer at Country Bank for Savings, was elected as the VOGUE director of education

Bonnie Larson, vice president of enterprise content management at Tompkins Financial Corporation, was elected as the VOGUE director of membership

The new board members join the knowledgeable board of financial services professionals and thought leaders, including:



Andrew Weibel, senior vice president and CIO for Lee Bank and Financial Services VOGUE president

Kevin T Christiansen, IT systems analyst lead at Principal Global Investors and Financial Services VOGUE vice president

Kimberly Kercher, administrator of legal and investments at Moreland Management Company and Financial Services VOGUE secretary

“We are delighted to welcome Jeannie, Lisa and Bonnie to Hyland’s Financial Services VOGUE and look forward to the new ideas they will bring to help us continue to ensure our software meets current and future needs of the financial services industry,” said Michelle Harbinak Shapiro, financial services solution marketing manager at Hyland.

To learn more about Hyland’s technology suite for the banks and lenders, visit OnBase.com/FinancialServices.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 15,500 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with.

OnBase enables credit unions, banks and lenders to better manage the content that surrounds their processes. OnBase connects people to the documents, data and processes they need to make more informed decisions. Employee productivity increases because they spend less time searching for paper and dedicate more time to providing quality service to their customers and members. For more information about OnBase, please visit OnBase.com.