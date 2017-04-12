OvernightPrints.com Hosting Student Storyteller Contest

Contest encourages literacy among young writers. Appreciating the written word is an important lesson that Overnight Prints, as an online printing company, wants to teach today’s youth.

In recognition of National Encourage a Young Writer Day on April 10, Overnight Prints, Inc. (ONP), a web-to-print solutions company, will be hosting a Student Storyteller Contest for children ages 5-12.

“Appreciating the written word is an important lesson that Overnight Prints, as an online printing company, wants to teach today’s youth,” shared Brett Heap, founder, Overnight Prints. “The Student Storyteller Contest is a fun and enlightening way to encourage literacy and creativity among young writers.”

From April 10-21, the online printer will be accepting original stories about the spring season. Poems, short stories and other literary pieces can be typed or handwritten up to 500 words. Entrants are also highly encouraged to include original illustrations.

Suggested topic ideas include describing the perfect rainy day, imagining life as an insect in a garden and sharing how to make the planet a better place to live for Earth Day.

To be announced on Overnight Prints’ social media pages during the week of May 1, contest winners will receive a participation bookmark and printed booklet of illustrated stories.

To submit stories and artwork, email entries to social(at)overnightprints(dot)com.

