Bright Pattern currently has a number of partners offering cloud contact center service using our software and we believe our newest partnership with BeCloud will monumentally increase the expansion of the European Powered by Bright Pattern offering.

Bright Pattern today announced an additional European partner to deliver “Powered by Bright Pattern” omnichannel cloud contact center software. The software is designed to simplify multichannel interactions for customers, agents and contact center managers. The new partnership with BeCloud addresses the growing needs of European companies for cloud-based contact center solutions.

“Powered by Bright Pattern” enables partners to deliver cloud-based omnichannel communication channels including voice, email, SMS, social, chat and video in an easy to use unified agent desktop.

“Bright Pattern currently has a number of partners offering cloud contact center service using our software and we believe our newest partnership with BeCloud will monumentally increase the expansion of the European Powered by Bright Pattern offering,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “We plan to continue our European development as well as other global expansion in 2017 in order to supply current omnichannel demands.”

“Together we are serving a wide range of contact centers mainly European, increasing the services of some large international companies, and thus increasing the number of customers who rely on us,” said Massimo Triggiani, CEO of BeCloud. “The added value of this partnership is the strong alliance that has developed between our companies and the speed with which we help our customers. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to meet all requirements and resolve issues in a simple way.”

About Bright Pattern:

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solutions help simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

About BeCloud:

BeCloud Solutions is a Cloud Contact Center Applications consultancy with 15 years' experience with particular focus on Software Call Center, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), CRM/CX as a service, and Integration Platform as a service (IPaaS).