Gravitate Solutions Is The Platinum Sponsor of AUDC 2017

Gravitate Solutions is proud to be the platinum sponsors of the Abila User and Developer Conference (AUDC) in Nashville, TN from April 11-13. Gravitate Solutions has been serving the netFORUMTM community for ten years and is led by founder and CEO Tim Ward, formerly the chief architect of netFORUM. Gravitate Solutions looks forward to continuing to serve Abila and the broader association marketplace.

“Our commitment to the Abila community and our netFORUM Enterprise clients run deep. As the most experienced and tenured Abila Partner and netFORUM shop comprised of award-winning netFORUM architects, engineers, and consultants, we're proud to partner with Abila in supporting the association marketplace. We look forward to continuing our work with them.” says Tim Ward, CEO of Gravitate Solutions.

“We are excited to have Gravitate Solutions support AUDC as platinum sponsors,” said Tad Druart, Abila’s vice president of marketing. “Our partners are a vital part of our business. They help enhance and extend the capabilities of our award-winning product portfolio to ensure our customers are successful.”

Stop by booth #126 to ask our excellent Gravitate staff about any netFORUM, data analytics, or event registration needs your association may have.

About Gravitate Solutions

Gravitate Solutions is the one-stop shop for your association’s netFORUM needs, offering support for upgrades, integrations, training, and more. Gravitate also offers Nucleus, the first data aggregation and analysis platform built for associations.

Empower your staff to make data-driven decisions by providing visualizations, dashboards, and reports to answer key organizational questions. For more information, please visit http://www.gravitatesolutions.com.

About Abila

Abila is the leading provider of software and services to associations and nonprofit organizations that help them improve decision making, execute with greater precision, increase engagement, and generate more revenue. With Abila solutions, association and nonprofit professionals can use data and personal insight to improve financial and strategic decision making, enhance member and donor engagement and value, operate more efficiently and effectively, and increase revenue to better activate their mission. Abila combines decades of industry insight with technology know-how to serve more than 8,000 customers across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.abila.com.

For more information, please contact Lindsey Swanson, Marketing Manager at Gravitate Solutions for more information at lswanson(at)gravitatesolutions(dot)com or 571.357.6279.