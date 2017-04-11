HALO Branded Solutions Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

This expansion ensures the future of HALO in our community. We are pleased to support their impressive growth.

HALO Branded Solutions broke ground today on its new, state-of-the-art operational headquarters building. The $19 million project, set for completion in May of 2018, will create 157,000 square feet of office and warehouse space, and accommodate more than 500 employees.

Marc Simon, HALO CEO, noted, “We are excited to be making a substantial investment in the Sterling area. Our growth has been due in large part to our loyal and hard-working staff. We will continue to grow by attracting new employees in the area that share these same core values in serving our talented nationwide sales force.”

The new facility will have over 67,000 square feet of office space and 90,000 square feet of warehouse to accommodate HALO’s growing prominence in the promotional products industry. HALO employees were provided with the opportunity to share their input in the design and function of the new space. According to Simon, “Like many of our key initiatives at HALO, our staff drives much of our innovation.”

Sterling Mayor, Skip Lee, said, “We have been proud to be the home of HALO for sixty-five years. This expansion ensures the future of HALO in our community. We are pleased to support their impressive growth.”

About HALO Branded Solutions

HALO Branded Solutions, with operational headquarters in Sterling, Illinois, is a leading promotional products distributor in the $23 billion per year promotional products industry. The Company has a growing nationwide sales force and expects to continue its profitable growth by offering innovative client solutions, priced competitively, and supported by world-class operations and customer service.